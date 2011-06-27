  1. Home
Used 2000 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Huge Saturn Fan

SaturnFan, 05/04/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This has been the greatest car I have ever owned. Reliable, superb gas mileage (I still get around 32 mpg, 10 years on) and good in snow, believe it or not.

A Workhorse

Jason, 04/29/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My Saturn SC1 3-door coupe has been a workhorse since I first purchased it over 10 years ago. In Texas, I used to drive back and forth to Florida, Alabama, Louisiana quite often and had no trouble. I then moved to Southern California and had to contend with the traffic here which has pushed it to its limits. I have over 130k miles, do regular preventative maintenance and have never had any major problems. I've had to replace the battery and tires a few times and just recently had a new water pump installed. Other than that, I love this car. I hope to push it up to the 250k mileage mark. When the time comes, I'm going to hate replacing this reliable vehicle. RIP Saturn.

Not bad, great on gas

rossic, 02/16/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Got the SC2 in 2004 with 76k miles. Have put on hard highway and around town miles (I'm not easy on cars) up to 122k now. Very reliable starting and driving, not so much for interior, fit, finish, peripheral engine parts, etc. Have needed to replace coolant temp sensor, fuel pump, automatic trans speed sensor, everything else routine. Engine burns oil slowly (have heard this is a Saturn problem) and loses coolant during cold months. Terrible on snow and ice due to very light weight. Nearly unusable rear seats, uncomfortable front. Everything shakes at highway speeds (also seems to be common on this model), loud, cheap interior. Great gas mileage, decent looks, easy to drive, low power

my college ride

collegedrive19, 11/23/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I found it funny that i bought a GM built car at a Ford dealer. I got this car about 6 months ago as my first car and to get me to college and back. For under 5 grand i got my SC2 with just over 100,000 miles on it. So far i have put nearly 2,500 miles on it and have had few problems. The driver window is hesitant and wont work if wet. Water pools, yes POOLs, in the side pockets in the trunk. Im sure this only happens because it never stops raining in Seattle.Plus the rear back up light rusted out, went in to get it fixed and of course the car just happened to fix itself. Other wise, its a fun small car getting 25 mpg combined (30+ highway) that just wont quit.

Suprised, Not Shocked!

brewcity, 06/09/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased the vehicle in late 2006, and the vehicle had roughly 56,000 miles on it. The car is in good condition and have made some decent long "distant" trips and has not disappointed me on trips YET!

