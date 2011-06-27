Used 1999 Saturn S-Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

This car takes a licking and keeps on ticking! schanteuzer1 , 06/21/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I did not realize 'til I had my "new" 1999 Saturn wagon just how badly this car had been abused. I drove the car home on fumes, it was so low on gas. I checked the oil a few weeks later. It was over 3 quarts low! Then I had a flashback to when I first went to look at the car and the first words out of the previous owner's mouth were "It hasn't been sitting." I drove it around for a bit, liked it and bought it. I seriously don't know why this car continued to run the way it was treated, but I did some regular maintenance things (like an oil change), I've had it for about 5 years now and I have not had to do any major repairs -it still runs great! Report Abuse

Better than my VOLVO!!! DrH2Os , 05/13/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The SW2 is tops. It gives me 32 mpg, and my 30,000 mile maintenance intervals cost me only $38 in parts -- I do it myself. Why can't ALL of the car makers put the automatic transmission filter in the engine compartment? Screw the old on eoff, screw a new one on! Neat styling too! I've had many cars, and the only one I've liked more than my Saturn SW2c in my 29 years of driving was my 1972 Volvo 1800ES! Report Abuse

2nd SW2! myriadapps , 03/23/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my second Saturn SW2, the other was a 2000 that I drove until I decided I needed a new car, and then I regretted it almost every day. I flew down to Florida and bought this one off the Internet with only 32K, now has 76K and I couldn't be happier. Both this one and my previous one, which I bought at 10K and sold at 150K, never failed to start and only needed standard upkeep (tires, brakes, hoses, etc.). I never had to do a major repair on either one. I like the power and the drivability of the SW2. I am sad that after this one I won't be able to get a replacement, the newer Saturns just weren't as good and of course now you can't get them at all. Report Abuse

Best Car I Have Ever Have Richard , 12/05/2017 SW2 4dr Wagon 5 of 5 people found this review helpful There is no comparison to another car like the Saturn 1999 Wagon. The car is amazing, from the polimer panels to its superb gas mileage. It's a shame GM stopped manufacturing these cars. The best car GM has ever done and they dropped it. Unbelievable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse