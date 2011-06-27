Used 1998 Saturn S-Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great little car dave27889 , 09/14/2014 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Bought with 125,000 miles on it. It runs really well. It is quite for a small car that is 16 years old. Everything still works well including a/c, power windows, brakes, locks and such. The paint looks great and clear coat is coming off. It is fun to drive and the 1.9 engine gets great gas mileage and has plenty of spunk. Our sw2 has the automatic transmission and it shifts well with no problems. I am 56 years old and have had all kinds of vehicles. This one would rank about a three on a scale of 5 for overall use. It is no firebird or mustang but it is a really great little car. Report Abuse

Grab it if you can paul , 05/16/2007 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Fine the interior is kind of cheap looking, but I didn't buy this car in 1998 to compete with a BMW interior. I bought it because a tall person can drive in it (I'm 6"2"), the great gas mpg (I still get 38 highway- beat that in 2007) and there is a lot of storage room with the seat folded down. Get a tape measure and look. It beats the Forester and other small SUV's. The repairs have been extremely small. I replaced the fuel injector and that was the biggest repair. The acceleration is not great, but a good deal of the time the traffic on Long Island is a parking lot. 0 to 60 is not important when the road only goes 20. This is a simple car and cheap to own and repair. Report Abuse

Overlooked Wagon-Tough,Relible,Quiet inside Mike , 10/17/2016 SW2 4dr Wagon 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought the 1998-SW-2 w 97000 miles from a Saturn original owner.Vehicle was well maintained all its life.Ive driven the Odometer to over 103,000 so far.Ive only replaced the Serpitine belt+Tensioner and lately the original starter.New Toyo Eclipse tires are very quiet hence inside@60mph.Great heater,Well insulated Keeps warm inside.A-C evaporates cabin moisture fast.Keeps car cool in summer.Great fuel economy over 36mpg, on a trip.City is around 26-28 slow driving.Great in snow,slush,and on Iced roads,with-out studded tires.Predictable cornering+ handling similar to sporty handling due to all-around McPherson strut arrangement.Im pleased with the size inside for a over 6ft person,getting in+out is low.The Good,-Half the normal fuel use,7 bucks of fuel will more than get you the day.Parts are available as easy as apple pie.The ride is quiet+smooth,and the automatic shifts up+down like it supposed to.Transmission has a spin-on fluid filter as does the engine.And the doors are resist dent due to the plastic and pliable body panels.I like the wagon.I have the {Best-black-top} DOHC 4 version. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

the little car that could aw , 08/16/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love my SW1!!! 200,000+ miles replaced my thermostat, battery, plugs/wires, serpentine belt, brakes, 2 sets of tires and O2 sensor. That's all even still has the original clutch. It still gets 40 mpg. for hwy only it has gotten me 48-52 mpg. Put mid to premium in it big difference. door seals do need replaced but it has lasted with 3 young boys who demolish everything. I would recommend Saturn to everyone. Report Abuse