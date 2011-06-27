Used 1998 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Underappreciated
This car is such an underappreciated and over looked car. I have had this car since I was 16 and now i'm 22. I took my saturn to college with me which was 6 hrs/360 miles away from home. To say the least this car is TOUGH. I have lugged and tugged plenty of stuff up and down the highway in the car. It has made the trip from kentucky to alabama well over 20 times. It has been very inexpensive to maintain and keep and the gas mileage is amazing espcially on the highway. The car is not an eye catcher but atleast it isn't a pocket picker. I have 175k miles on mine and I am finally looking for a new car to replace it with just to get a little more space.
I owe this car a review - It's well earned.
I created an account just for the purpose to compliment this vehicle. It's my wifes car, we've had it for about 5 years and 80,000 miles. It's at 166,000 right now and it still runs, drives, and looks great. I'm 6'3" 200lbs so I'm not a fan of smaller cars, but really this isn't too bad. Plain and simple, it is without a doubt the most affordable, most reliable, trouble free car I have EVER owned, been around or known of - Period. I'm my own mechanic, I know cars and I know things like brakes, tires, and mufflers wear out. That's about all we've had to replace on this car - And the best part is all the parts are super cheap! Average of 30 MPG with a driving ratio of 70 hwy/ 30 city
Saturn Suspension
New struts/springs make a big difference. I couldn't be happier with my Saturn now. Rides like new, gets me to and from work almost for free compared to my old work car.
98 SC1, underestimated but reliable
Own this car for 7 years, underestimated car in the coupe category even not necessary the top one! Lost cost for maintenance, very reliable, efficient engine (with low fuel consumption for 98 model and still (more efficient & mileage with plus/supreme fuel then regular). No wonder GM integrated this ''test'' engine for Saturn into the other GM line. Only bad note, transmission component to be change every 3-4 years.
She's been good to me
I bought her used and in great shape. I've had her for 5 years now, and I have never had any mechanical or stalling problems. She needs a tune up (high idle) and would run better if I took her in for one. However, she's lived through two low speed collisions with no body damage, just the hood and plastic bumpers. Brakes seem to be the most frequent maintnance item and are not as responsive as I'd like them to be. Great economy car, not the smoothest ride and you can hear outside noise/engine noise inside the car. I bought this when I graduated from college and she has served me well. Going to start a family soon and will need something with 4 doors, otherwise, I'd keep her till she dies!
