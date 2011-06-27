Used 1997 Saturn S-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Good Anuff...Git R Dune Lil Engine tha Kud , 05/26/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My 97 saturn SL1 was bought used in 02 with 85k on it. She now has 160k and still.....runs. You dont need a speedometer with this car bc it shimmies at 75 mph. It does like to over heat alil while in rush hour traffic. Gas mileage is great, mid 30's. Report Abuse

Great car that pays for itself in gas autoballer , 11/09/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got this car over the summer since my Caprice needed a ton of work. I now get 2 times the fuel economy 29-35 avg mpg depending on how I drive. It hasnt had any issues at all other than an old battery I admittedly killed while watching Pirates of the Caribbean 2. It has plenty of power as a 5 speed, if it was an auto it would probably stink, and I notice a significant diference in performance when I have 2 average sized passengers. Weight seems to be a big deal to it. I think it might be common to have the wheels squeal when under load while turning onto a highway etc. The stock stereo had almost no bass so I added a small sub.

Gold 1997 SL David B , 06/25/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Most reliable automobile I have ever owned. Great gas mileage, better than 40 miles per gallon highway and 30 around town. Easy to work on for tune ups, oil change, brakes etc. Spark plug wells tend to accumulate dirt so you have to be careful when you change plugs. Fuel filter could have been in a better place, O2 sensor is a piece of cake. Nice smooth 5 speed. Still have the original clutch. Liked it so much a got a second one used same color too.

Deserves More Credit Than It Gets DriverDavid , 04/21/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought from a Saturn dealer about a year ago with 72,000 miles - now at 104,000 with no problems. I wanted a reliable American car with good gas mileage, and that's exactly what I got. I average 38 MPG, and over 40 MPG on trips! (to do this, get the SC1 or SL1 with the single overhead cam, and the manual 5 speed trans) I also find the seats comfortable (yes, they are low and firm). I am 6'4" and 220 lbs. and fit in the car fine. Yes, a couple of little plastic bits inside have broken, but look - this is a 2300 lb. car designed for gas mileage. A little noisy at idle, but very quiet at highway speeds. It's the modern answer to the VW bug - just better!