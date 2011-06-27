  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn S-Series
  4. Used 1996 Saturn S-Series
  5. Used 1996 Saturn S-Series Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Saturn S-Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 S-Series
5(62%)4(25%)3(0%)2(13%)1(0%)
4.4
8 reviews
Write a review
See all S-Serieses for sale
List Price Estimate
$943 - $2,227
Used S-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Bargain

murphy2893, 05/29/2013
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

A 1996 Saturn SW2 was my first car, I bought it at a cheap price with 139,000 miles on it. I put about 30,000 more miles on it in 3 years. The only major issue with the car was an oil leak that I knew had to be repaired when I bought it. Other than that, it was routine maintenance and minor repairs. When the heater coil broke, the car was pretty close to 170,000 miles and the price to fix it was nearly the price of the car itself, so I sadly had to say goodbye. Overall, the car was EXTREMELY reliable and the gas mileage was great. I drove it to and from college (over 100 miles away) with no problems. I'd buy the car again if I could. Definitely well worth what I paid!

Report Abuse

One problem besides brake sensors

Martin Bashinski, 02/09/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have140,000 miles on it. I have driven to Texas from California two times. The only problem I've had is the service engine light turns on when I use the air conditioner. It won't turn off until I shut the car off 3-5 times. First it was the neutral sensor and the transmission sensor. I am slill dedecated to the big three.

Report Abuse

good

palmer_guy, 09/08/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

good on gas and drives like new good power

Report Abuse

Saturn SW1 Wagon 1996

cnw1995, 09/16/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have been very pleased with this car - indeed, if Saturn made a minivan, I'd 'upgrade' - their SUV doesn't fit enough children. After 104,000 and many cross-country trips, it's performed very well.

Report Abuse

Salvation froom an Escort ZX2

Voca164e, 07/27/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We needed a four door car once our son was born. We got our '96 (two years older than our trade in vehicle) with 83K and have now owned the car for about six months and have put 10K trouble free miles on it. The car is great to drive, with excellent handling, decent acceleration, and good brakes, and it's economical. I have a few complaints. The blower is noisy on high, there's a few creaks and rattles. The transmission was shifting harshly, so I serviced the transmission, and it seems to shift well now. The A/C isn't quite as good as our old Escort.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S-Serieses for sale

Related Used 1996 Saturn S-Series Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles