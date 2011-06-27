Used 1996 Saturn S-Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

Bargain murphy2893 , 05/29/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful A 1996 Saturn SW2 was my first car, I bought it at a cheap price with 139,000 miles on it. I put about 30,000 more miles on it in 3 years. The only major issue with the car was an oil leak that I knew had to be repaired when I bought it. Other than that, it was routine maintenance and minor repairs. When the heater coil broke, the car was pretty close to 170,000 miles and the price to fix it was nearly the price of the car itself, so I sadly had to say goodbye. Overall, the car was EXTREMELY reliable and the gas mileage was great. I drove it to and from college (over 100 miles away) with no problems. I'd buy the car again if I could. Definitely well worth what I paid! Report Abuse

One problem besides brake sensors Martin Bashinski , 02/09/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have140,000 miles on it. I have driven to Texas from California two times. The only problem I've had is the service engine light turns on when I use the air conditioner. It won't turn off until I shut the car off 3-5 times. First it was the neutral sensor and the transmission sensor. I am slill dedecated to the big three. Report Abuse

good palmer_guy , 09/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful good on gas and drives like new good power Report Abuse

Saturn SW1 Wagon 1996 cnw1995 , 09/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have been very pleased with this car - indeed, if Saturn made a minivan, I'd 'upgrade' - their SUV doesn't fit enough children. After 104,000 and many cross-country trips, it's performed very well. Report Abuse