Used 1993 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Better than the Energizer bunny!
I bought my car used in 2000 for $5k. Best $5k I ever spent! Previous owner didn't take care of it, so I had a few problems at first (plugged catalytic converter, bad belt, etc.), but once I got her cleaned up, she just ran and ran. I don't know how many miles she has, because the odometer died 4 months after I bought it. If I had to guess, I would say over 250k. (I drive a LOT!) It loves the open road and gets wonderful gas mileage. It has had a few mechanical problems. I've replaced the alternator 5 times (!), and in the last three years, I replaced the clutch plate, a control arm, and the fuel sending unit. And the motor on the driver's seat belt died LONG ago. Still a good car. *UPDATE* I sold the car to my brother in 2014. It's still running. He's replaced a few more things (mostly for increased performance reasons) but it still runs reliably. *Update again* As of 2017 he still has that car and considers it the best money HE'S ever spent. She's showing her age, but he buys a new part and she runs again.
1993 Saturn SC2
I bought this car in 2001, it had 85,000 miles. The car started to fall apart at 100,000 miles. I have to add 2 quarts of oil between oil changes. The driver side automatic seatbelt is no longer automatic. The gas mileage, about 28mpg in 2001, is now about 20mpg. Pieces of interior keep falling off and I had to screw the door panels to the door frame because they kept coming loose. The only redeming quality about this car is that it was made out of plastic and doesn't rust or dent. I live in Buffalo NY and they salt the roads from Nov to April, but this does not have one spot of rust.
Perfect First Car
I got a good job out of high school, but is over an hours drive there, an hour back so I've put lots of miles on my Saturn. Bought it w/114k miles on it. I put 14k on it myself in the last 2 years and it still runs like it's brand new! Great handling all seasons, comfortable, affordable, low insurence, and relatively fast for a 4 cylinder.
Great Car, feels like a airplane cockpit when seat
I would buy it again......Michelin tires work best. Great sound from stereo, good handling...buy the standard....shifting is easy....learned my first standard on way home from dealership...great car for young adult....dependable and descent mpg....fast when you need it to be.
downhill after 2 years
body still looks good after 9 years, but had a recall or two; parts falling off-accelerator pedal;mirror;casette deck broke; front strut let go around 50 k miles; motor mount broke, taking power steering pump with it;( $600 if I remember correctly);replaced cam cover gasket twice; at 60,00 miles, "check engine" light couldnt be remedied, took several dealer visits and $700 to replace just about every sensor, etc to get emissions and computer controls to work properly drivers seat adjuster failed. repaired at dealer for $200, found out that seat frame was bent and the seat had to be trashed (got a replacement from junk yard) anodized (black) trim on door/window has weathered to bare steel
