Used 1991 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

I Love my Saturn Leonel , 11/26/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My little car is a reliable and "smart" choice.I love your stile, wheels, sunroof,engine with high gas mileage, confortable leather seats adm more.

Not like your Saturn SoloRacer , 05/02/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful O.K., so this Saturn isn't exactly like yours - with a threaded adjustable coil- over suspension, beefed up shocks/struts/sway bars/cross- braces/bushings/etc., racing seats, 5- pt harnesses, header, exhaust, and on and on. However, it just demonstrates that Saturn started out making a very solid little car with a lot of torque and a stiff suspension. 15 years later, it's still a dynamic little race car. It won the 2000 Solo Nationals in E Stock, and it's in development now in Street Touring. It's no Honda Civic, but no Honda Civic ever had 121lbft of torque at 4800 RPM.

cheap, reliable, sporty transportation bcschile , 01/15/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My saturn SC has been very reliable. it has 135K and I have only needed to replace parts that wear with time and miles - ie. struts, alternator, & brakes. for what it is worth, has been very reliable. it is also a fairly peppy car for under $2000. i would recommend the Saturn SC highly.