Used 1991 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 S-Series
4.3
4 reviews
I Love my Saturn

Leonel, 11/26/2002
My little car is a reliable and "smart" choice.I love your stile, wheels, sunroof,engine with high gas mileage, confortable leather seats adm more.

Not like your Saturn

SoloRacer, 05/02/2005
O.K., so this Saturn isn't exactly like yours - with a threaded adjustable coil- over suspension, beefed up shocks/struts/sway bars/cross- braces/bushings/etc., racing seats, 5- pt harnesses, header, exhaust, and on and on. However, it just demonstrates that Saturn started out making a very solid little car with a lot of torque and a stiff suspension. 15 years later, it's still a dynamic little race car. It won the 2000 Solo Nationals in E Stock, and it's in development now in Street Touring. It's no Honda Civic, but no Honda Civic ever had 121lbft of torque at 4800 RPM.

cheap, reliable, sporty transportation

bcschile, 01/15/2003
My saturn SC has been very reliable. it has 135K and I have only needed to replace parts that wear with time and miles - ie. struts, alternator, & brakes. for what it is worth, has been very reliable. it is also a fairly peppy car for under $2000. i would recommend the Saturn SC highly.

Quick Little Munchkin alot of Bang for the Buck!

daytonajay, 04/02/2012
I have had every car from Hondas to Corvettes and The Saturn SC-2 is jammed packed with alot of performance for a 1.9 ltr. I have taken this car to the limit from straight on runs and throught the twisties and this car performs like a champ! It will take out most V6 camaros and V6 Mustangs of the same era like there standing still in a drag race, and from about 70 to 100 mph it will leave another newer tech car in its class in the dust. With a little tweeking such as a decent performance muffler and a simple added Performance chip, a K&N cold air intake or any other, it really gives this car some serious power for a car in its class. + 90 degree angle corners without a squeel from the tires

