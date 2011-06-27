Used 1991 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
I Love my Saturn
My little car is a reliable and "smart" choice.I love your stile, wheels, sunroof,engine with high gas mileage, confortable leather seats adm more.
Not like your Saturn
O.K., so this Saturn isn't exactly like yours - with a threaded adjustable coil- over suspension, beefed up shocks/struts/sway bars/cross- braces/bushings/etc., racing seats, 5- pt harnesses, header, exhaust, and on and on. However, it just demonstrates that Saturn started out making a very solid little car with a lot of torque and a stiff suspension. 15 years later, it's still a dynamic little race car. It won the 2000 Solo Nationals in E Stock, and it's in development now in Street Touring. It's no Honda Civic, but no Honda Civic ever had 121lbft of torque at 4800 RPM.
cheap, reliable, sporty transportation
My saturn SC has been very reliable. it has 135K and I have only needed to replace parts that wear with time and miles - ie. struts, alternator, & brakes. for what it is worth, has been very reliable. it is also a fairly peppy car for under $2000. i would recommend the Saturn SC highly.
Quick Little Munchkin alot of Bang for the Buck!
I have had every car from Hondas to Corvettes and The Saturn SC-2 is jammed packed with alot of performance for a 1.9 ltr. I have taken this car to the limit from straight on runs and throught the twisties and this car performs like a champ! It will take out most V6 camaros and V6 Mustangs of the same era like there standing still in a drag race, and from about 70 to 100 mph it will leave another newer tech car in its class in the dust. With a little tweeking such as a decent performance muffler and a simple added Performance chip, a K&N cold air intake or any other, it really gives this car some serious power for a car in its class. + 90 degree angle corners without a squeel from the tires
