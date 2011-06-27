  1. Home
Used 2007 Saturn Relay Minivan Consumer Reviews

pdg, 12/28/2006
37 of 71 people found this review helpful

This is by far the roomiest and best handling minivan I have owned. I've owned a Toyota Sienna and Nissan Quest in the past. The price was much less than that of other makes but had more options and standard features. I would definitely recommend this minivan.

Research Similar Vehicles