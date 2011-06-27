Used 2003 Saturn L-Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

LW300 Euro on a Budget BeanMan , 03/02/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful 6'5 3 kids and an affinity for Euro wagons. First, I fit and comfortably. My 3 boys fit (9, 9 and 5). The get up and go is great and easily will cruise at 90mph (oops). Styling ok, not as cramped as the Saab it is based on but performs almost as well. Little too much give if pushed hard in faster turns. Mileage takes a hit if I hover over 70mph. Hwy/city combined the worst I have got was 25mpg. The best was around 27mpg. AC, takes a little getting used to the Auto feature is a bit quirky, but I usually set a temp and adjust just the speed and works great. Stereo is good clean sound good volume. Leather is comfy, and love the heated seats on those long drives. Really like this car and size. Report Abuse

Not a bad ride... henthryglo , 08/15/2018 LW300 4dr Station Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful So two years ago, I totaled my beloved '01 Chevy Silverado due to some black ice (I am very much a truck guy). With my settlement money, I wanted to buy myself a decent commuter vehicle, as I have a 40 minute drive to and from work, pay off some graduate tuition, as well as buy my girlfriend a reliable vehicle to keep her from having to walk to work in a sketchy part of our city. A 2003 Saturn LW300 showed up on Craigslist one day with 80,000 miles and for $3250. I swallowed my pride and went ahead and bought it, as technically it was what I was looking for at the price and mileage I wanted; it's just not exactly what I envisioned myself cruising around in. 2 years later and I am still glad I purchased this vehicle. It has been very reliable, has required minimal maintenance, and I have definitely put the highway mileage on it. I have a few complaints, but nothing major. 1- Due to what I believe is the weight-to-length ratio of the car, it does not handle wet road conditions well AT ALL. 2- the transmission is a sealed one, so you can't easily check the fluid levels; I do not trust this system. 3- Occasionally, an idiot light comes on and the transmission shifts hard. It has been doing this occasionally for some time and turning the car off and back on again intermittently fixes it; I believe it is a problem with a sensor, but nothing I have stressed, as the tranny shifts fine 95% of the time. 4- it uses an oil cartridge in stead of a conventional filter, which makes oil changes a hassle if you do them yourself like I do. Overall, save for that handful of complaints, this vehicle has gotten me to where I need to go, has required very little maintenance, has always been reliable, and that's all I look for in a vehicle. I was able to talk the price down to $2500, I believe, and was thenceforth able to buy my girlfriend an awesome used '90 Ranger that got her reliably to where she had to go, as well as pay off my graduate tuition for that summer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I hope it lasts when payments are done. u35828 , 03/03/2008 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought it off dealer lot. I had a bug to buy a station wagon, but the European offerings weren't affordable. A car that ran fine on 87 octane gas would have precluded them from consideration, anyway. The LW200 handles the Interstate just fine; did a couple off long trips just fine. Fuel pump issues. What can I say, the LW200 had it too, mine died at 87,000 miles. Before that, the car would have trouble starting; the engine wouldn't fire up, or hesitate when mashing the gas pedal (rpms would drop before the car decided it would take off). I had to replace the AC condenser at 82000 miles; it developed a leak during a hot July day in 2007. It's an okay platform for hauling my stuff. Report Abuse

Drive The Wheels Off It Oregon Rancher , 10/01/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Fuel pump seems to be a problem - mine went without warning at 60K, covered under warranty. Driver's heated seat went at 100K, again, covered (barely) under warranty. Get 430 miles to the tankful, especially after a tune. At 270K, two A/C lines (aluminum) cracked, that cost me $300 out of pocket. I haul everything from ranch equipment to goats in it, plenty of room, well worth the investment. Will buy another one when this one hits the magic 500K mark, probably in two years. Stout engine, no Corvette in acceleration but better than most imports of the same age/engine size. Like the rear seat folding flat, lots of cargo space that way. Report Abuse