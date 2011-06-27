Used 2000 Saturn L-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

2000 Saturn L WINS ! hodman , 01/20/2014 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought my 2000 Saturn L sedan just before Thanksgiving 1999. It was brand new from the dealer . The car had 7 miles on the odometer, and ran perfectly. It still runs exactly perfectly today, with 168,000 miles. It has been probably the most trouble free car I have ever owned. The only repair has been a new power steering pump at 40,000 miles, and the Saturn dealer went havers with me on the bill. Other than that one repair, only routine maintenance has been necessary. Amazing ! My wife won't let me sell the car ! Report Abuse

I love my Saturn. Kitty , 03/03/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My Saturn is a very reliable and economical car. It's fun to drive. Has quite a bit of power for a sedan. I once had a Honda Accord coupe - and my Saturn handles quite a bit like it did. I think that Saturns are good cars for the money. Report Abuse

This car is amazing keiter , 11/09/2011 8 of 9 people found this review helpful This car is amazing. I bought this car in April 2003 with just over 40,000 on it for $12,500. It was worth every penny. It has has been in a wreck when some lady pulled out in front of me and slammed on her breaks, and I smashed the front of the car and did $2500 in damage. I replaced the shocks but that was my fault because I would hill hop. The AC went out in it in the summer and the heater broke in the winter, and the speakers blew, but other than that I haven't had any problems with the car and I'm currently over 206,000 miles on it. It runs as great now as it did the day I bought it even though I once went 8,000 miles between oil changes.. Report Abuse

If you can buy any other vehicle, buy it; don't buy an L-Series Saturn! fuzzybeard2016 , 12/31/2010 11 of 13 people found this review helpful My wife bought this car as a low-mile 1-owner back in 2002. I realize that (nearly) 9 years of wear and tear can be hard on a vehicle, but considering the luck we've had with the powertrain in the past 3 years, I'm wondering if my wife ran over several black cats in succession after hitting a truck filled with mirrors... To put it bluntly, I'm ecstatic that GM shuttered the Saturn Division. Don't get me wrong, the cars are great *until* things start to fail on them; couple that with an inordinate number of "special" parts that need "special" dealer-only tools to do a basic R/R, and dealers that are as pleasant to deal with as an organized crime syndicate...it was a recipe for failure. Report Abuse