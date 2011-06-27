Used 2004 Saturn ION Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,385
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|24
|24
|Total Seating
|4
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,385
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,385
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/26 mpg
|20/30 mpg
|20/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|264.0/343.2 mi.
|264.0/396.0 mi.
|264.0/396.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|24
|24
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,385
|Torque
|200 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 5600 rpm
|140 hp @ 5800 rpm
|140 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Turning circle
|no
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,385
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front and rear solid disc brakes
|yes
|no
|no
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|no
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|no
|no
|2 rear headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|no
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|no
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|no
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,385
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,385
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote trunk release
|no
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|no
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|no
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|no
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|no
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|no
|no
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,385
|Power mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|no
|yes
|no
|1 one-touch power windows
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,385
|low fuel level warning
|no
|yes
|yes
|clock
|no
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,385
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|40 in.
|40 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|49.4 in.
|49.5 in.
|49.5 in.
|sport front seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|54 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,385
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|37 in.
|37 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.3 in.
|49.6 in.
|49.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.7 in.
|33.3 in.
|33.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,385
|Front track
|58.8 in.
|58.8 in.
|58.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.2 cu.ft.
|14.7 cu.ft.
|14.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|185 in.
|184.5 in.
|184.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2590 lbs.
|2766 lbs.
|2766 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.2 cu.ft.
|14.7 cu.ft.
|14.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.8 in.
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|101.5 cu.ft.
|107.7 cu.ft.
|107.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|103.5 in.
|103.2 in.
|103.2 in.
|Width
|67.9 in.
|67.2 in.
|67.2 in.
|Rear track
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,385
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,385
|P215/45R W tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Performance tires
|yes
|no
|no
|17 x 7 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|P195/60R15 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|full wheel covers
|no
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|15 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|16 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P205/55R16 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,385
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,385
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
