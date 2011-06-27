  1. Home
Used 2004 Saturn ION Features & Specs




Drivetrain
$20,385
$15,085
$16,610
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$20,385
$15,085
$16,610
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg20/30 mpg20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/343.2 mi.264.0/396.0 mi.264.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG232424
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Regular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$20,385
$15,085
$16,610
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5600 rpm140 hp @ 5800 rpm140 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Turning circleno35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Safety
$20,385
$15,085
$16,610
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyesnono
electronic brakeforce distributionyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesnono
2 rear headrestsnoyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersnoyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnoyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesnoyesyes
daytime running lightsnoyesyes
engine immobilizernoyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesyes
child seat anchorsnoyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsnoyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releasenoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$20,385
$15,085
$16,610
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$20,385
$15,085
$16,610
electric power steeringyesyesyes
remote trunk releasenoyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesyes
front seatback storagenoyesyes
front cupholdersnoyesno
front and rear door pocketsnoyesyes
retained accessory powernoyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelnoyesyes
front and rear reading lightsnoyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
trunk lightnoyesyes
interior air filtrationnoyesyes
cruise controlnonoyes
front and rear cupholdersnonoyes
Power Feature
$20,385
$15,085
$16,610
Power mirrorsyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksnoyesno
1 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Instrumentation
$20,385
$15,085
$16,610
low fuel level warningnoyesyes
clocknoyesyes
tachometernoyesyes
Front Seats
$20,385
$15,085
$16,610
Front head room38.9 in.40 in.40 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.49.5 in.49.5 in.
sport front seatsyesnono
Front shoulder room54 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
bucket front seatsnoyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
$20,385
$15,085
$16,610
Rear head room36.5 in.37 in.37 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.49.6 in.49.6 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.33.3 in.33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
Measurements
$20,385
$15,085
$16,610
Front track58.8 in.58.8 in.58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.2 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.
Length185 in.184.5 in.184.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2590 lbs.2766 lbs.2766 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
EPA interior volume101.5 cu.ft.107.7 cu.ft.107.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.5 in.103.2 in.103.2 in.
Width67.9 in.67.2 in.67.2 in.
Rear track58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Colors
$20,385
$15,085
$16,610
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Nickel
  • Black Onyx
  • Electric Blue
  • Electric Blue
  • Polar White
  • Silver Nickel
  • Golden Wheat
  • Black Onyx
  • Berry Red
  • Rain Forest Green
  • Storm Grey
  • Electric Blue
  • Polar White
  • Silver Nickel
  • Golden Wheat
  • Black Onyx
  • Berry Red
  • Rain Forest Green
  • Storm Grey
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Grey
  • Tan
  • Grey
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
$20,385
$15,085
$16,610
P215/45R W tiresyesnono
Performance tiresyesnono
17 x 7 in. wheelsyesnono
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
P195/60R15 tiresnoyesno
full wheel coversnoyesno
All season tiresnoyesyes
steel wheelsnoyesno
15 in. wheelsnoyesno
16 in. wheelsnonoyes
P205/55R16 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
$20,385
$15,085
$16,610
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
$20,385
$15,085
$16,610
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.


