Used 2009 Saturn Aura Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.1 average rating
4.1
33 reviews
Value wise, a much better choice than Malibu

golftango, 06/03/2013
28 of 28 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Aura new in Nov 2009 just as Saturn was exiting the business. Therefore I got an amazing deal. Options are the Comfort and Convenience packages which include power seat, auto dimming rear and side view mirror with compass, Homelink, Power Sunroof and Bluetooth. To date I have put 53K miles on my Aura. The only issues I had were a bad strut and faulty seat frame. Still on my original brakes and second set of tires. It still looks new inside and out. Quality materials have held up well and the paint is nice as it's thick and durable. The Aura is one of the quietest vehicles I've driven. It eats up highway miles and I never get uncomfortable or fatigued.

AURA XR-4

JDB, 09/18/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Purchased a Saturn Aura XR-4 after coming off a Lincoln Zephyr lease. I was looking for better mileage without sacrificing comfort. So far I am happy with the Auras performance. Ok its not a Lincoln, but the drive is comfortable and the 2.4 four cylinder gives me enough power and speed thanks to the 6 speed tranny. The interior is a little cheap and I agree the buttons on the steering wheels are small but I new this going in. This car has just about everything, bluetooth, moon, remote start, leather, Onstar, XM. It actually has more feature than my Zepher had. The price was very attractive. The exterior is eye catching. If your looking for an affordable midsize give the Aura a look.

Better than our Honda

CJ, 09/25/2016
XR 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
20 of 23 people found this review helpful

We bought this car in 2010 with relatively low miles to replace our 2004 Honda Civic coupe since we had a baby on the way. The Aura was a real step up in size for us at the time as my wife and I were both used to driving compacts. It was a steal for a one year old car since Saturn was on it's way out, but it's essentially the same as Malibu and therefore parts and service are cheap and easy to come by. It's now approaching 8 years old and has a bit over 121k miles and we haven't really had to fix anything. In fact, the only repair (aside from body damage from people running into it) has been a camshaft position sensor that cost us about $40 at Autozone. The rear door locks don't always open by pushing the button on the door, and the plastic shroud over the radiator makes a little rattling sound when we first start it up, but aside from that, it's been pretty bulletproof as far as reliability is concerned. The AC is still ice cold, it doesn't leak anything, and aside from the rear door lock, everything works fine. The car feels as solid as my old Volvo 850. Our Aura has the Ecotec 4-banger which won't win many races, but it's fine for what we use it for--our daily commutes. If someone wanted a cheap, reliable car that still feels modern, I would strongly recommend.

100K and still perfect

aobg, 03/30/2013
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought new in July 2009 - just turned 100K Have only replaced tires, wipers and rear shocks (dirt roads and potholes - yuck), oil & filter changes - everything else original including brakes. Avg @ 28 mpg summer, 26 winter. Maintenance at Buick/Cadillac dealer has been great! This is simply an extremely reliable car, with a great ride and handling, very quiet, good performance, comfortable, roomy and did I say reliable? Still looks new inside and out Rides far quieter than my friends Acura. I like it so much I am trying to find one for my daughter for a college graduation present.

Nice car

straydogger, 02/01/2015
XE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2009 in 2010 with 33000 miles. The only problems I've had are the trunk light has never worked for me. I've checked the bulb and fuses and no go. I've replaced the windshield wiper linkage twice. Not the motor..just the linkage. It's not a very good design I think. A metal ball in a plastic socket that is packed with grease. A rubber boot keeps the grease in but when it wears out it dries out and then the linkage falls off. Need to buy motor and linkage to really fix the problem. Driver's door speaker doesn't always work. Left rear door lock won't lock/unlock with the key fob. Small problems. All in all the car starts everyday and gets me where I want to go. That's what counts.

