We bought this car in 2010 with relatively low miles to replace our 2004 Honda Civic coupe since we had a baby on the way. The Aura was a real step up in size for us at the time as my wife and I were both used to driving compacts. It was a steal for a one year old car since Saturn was on it's way out, but it's essentially the same as Malibu and therefore parts and service are cheap and easy to come by. It's now approaching 8 years old and has a bit over 121k miles and we haven't really had to fix anything. In fact, the only repair (aside from body damage from people running into it) has been a camshaft position sensor that cost us about $40 at Autozone. The rear door locks don't always open by pushing the button on the door, and the plastic shroud over the radiator makes a little rattling sound when we first start it up, but aside from that, it's been pretty bulletproof as far as reliability is concerned. The AC is still ice cold, it doesn't leak anything, and aside from the rear door lock, everything works fine. The car feels as solid as my old Volvo 850. Our Aura has the Ecotec 4-banger which won't win many races, but it's fine for what we use it for--our daily commutes. If someone wanted a cheap, reliable car that still feels modern, I would strongly recommend.

Read more