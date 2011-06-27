Used 1996 Saab 900 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Work horse
I have purchased this car from a private seller in Feb of 2008 for 2400.00, had 150000 miles on it, all I can say is this was the best used car I ever bought, I fill the tank and get about 425 miles at about 15 gallons, do the math, great on gas. I drive to work 75 miles round trip and the only thing I need to replace is the tires. My friends always say the car is so quiet when I idle at a red light. I am on the market for another one for my son.
Great
Great car, bought it in WI, and drove it 2500 miles back home with no problems at all, i bought it with 128k miles, this car will last forever as long as you maintain it, i do an oil change every other month, trans fluid change once a year, constantly check the fluids, coolant, oil level and brake fluid. I've also installed 18inch rims on it, and wow it looks great, i've installed a stereo system, with an amp and subs, i put a strait pipe, with a custom muffler in and got rid of all those stupid flex pipes, i recharged the ac, great car. the two bad things i've noticed are: the "check engine light is always on, and when i put it in reverse the front park lights come on.
It's O.K.
Owned since 1998, I've had the LCD display and the radio head replaced once. Also, the heated seats have quit working. The biggest expense so far has been replacing the spark plug wires(about $300, yes $300) and another $450 for labor and the valve gasket that allowed oil to seep and damage the wires. Also, parts are OUTRAGEOUSLY priced, up there with BMW and Mercedes. The ride and handling are good and the car is generally fun to drive, and overall I like the car. However, if you are contemplating buying one of these, remember this is not a low-maintenance vehicle. Fortunately, as a used car they're generally (initially) cheap.
Best of all worlds
If you are looking for a show off car, wrong address, this car has all the best features one can desire: performance, reliability, great design. It is the best car with an understated look, not for everybody ,only for saab lovers
Fun to Drive
I purchased mine brand new and I have had almost no problems. The only one I had was an electrical glitch which was finally fixed and the car has run flawlessly otherwise. It is a great Gran Tourismo especially after I put aftermarket shocks and springs on it. It is comfortable, fun to drive, and has great cargo space.
Sponsored cars related to the 900
Related Used 1996 Saab 900 Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner