Used 1996 Saab 900 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Work horse lou , 08/10/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have purchased this car from a private seller in Feb of 2008 for 2400.00, had 150000 miles on it, all I can say is this was the best used car I ever bought, I fill the tank and get about 425 miles at about 15 gallons, do the math, great on gas. I drive to work 75 miles round trip and the only thing I need to replace is the tires. My friends always say the car is so quiet when I idle at a red light. I am on the market for another one for my son. Report Abuse

Great Ryan , 09/06/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Great car, bought it in WI, and drove it 2500 miles back home with no problems at all, i bought it with 128k miles, this car will last forever as long as you maintain it, i do an oil change every other month, trans fluid change once a year, constantly check the fluids, coolant, oil level and brake fluid. I've also installed 18inch rims on it, and wow it looks great, i've installed a stereo system, with an amp and subs, i put a strait pipe, with a custom muffler in and got rid of all those stupid flex pipes, i recharged the ac, great car. the two bad things i've noticed are: the "check engine light is always on, and when i put it in reverse the front park lights come on. Report Abuse

It's O.K. Joe I. , 08/17/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Owned since 1998, I've had the LCD display and the radio head replaced once. Also, the heated seats have quit working. The biggest expense so far has been replacing the spark plug wires(about $300, yes $300) and another $450 for labor and the valve gasket that allowed oil to seep and damage the wires. Also, parts are OUTRAGEOUSLY priced, up there with BMW and Mercedes. The ride and handling are good and the car is generally fun to drive, and overall I like the car. However, if you are contemplating buying one of these, remember this is not a low-maintenance vehicle. Fortunately, as a used car they're generally (initially) cheap. Report Abuse

Best of all worlds vince , 04/17/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful If you are looking for a show off car, wrong address, this car has all the best features one can desire: performance, reliability, great design. It is the best car with an understated look, not for everybody ,only for saab lovers Report Abuse