Used 1996 Saab 900 Convertible Consumer Reviews

I am in love with a 19 year old!

Donsdad, 08/03/2015
S 2dr Convertible
I just bought a 1996 Saab 900 S convertible. I am in love with her. There are a few mechanical issues which need attention. But because the previous owner cared so much for this vehicle, those pale in comparison to the sheer fun. Riding down I-95 is a whole new experience. I wish someone would revive the make. There is nothing quite as sexy as a Saab convertible. Nothing.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
900 se convertible trip

bundies, 02/01/2010
I purchased my 1996 conv. in Divide Colorado to travel home. This was our 4th Saab. We drove south threw New Mexico, Texas,Louisiana, Arkansas, Mo. Ky. Va. And Pa. to Delaware. At times I cruised at 95-100 mph in 100 degree weather. The stability and handling at speed is better then my 2004 9-5. we've owned since new. Total repairs on the trip was 1 instrument light reostat in Sante Fe. since returning home I've replaced 1 Coil pack and the top has quit working. This is a great car for 1 or 2 people doing long distance touring. My daughter hit a concrete barrier at 70 after being run off the road in our 99 9-5. I will only trust my daughter to a Saab. Great cars with personality.

I would buy another one

kaydee, 03/06/2004
I have a 1996 2D SE Conv. We never had any major problems with it, it's great on gas, I commute 40 minutes to work (one way) per day and this car has never let me down. It requires the same attention as any other car would- nothing major in 7 years. I can only say that my husband took care of this car like it was his baby so maybe that makes a difference in the reliability of my vehicle compared to the other reviews.

A very safe car

Maine, 03/24/2004
owned car 4 yrs, tons of fun to drive, a number of annoying repair issues for low mileage vehicle. rolled car completely over and hit a t pole on ice and walked away from a totaled vechicle without a scratch. Immediately bought another one (2000), safest conv we could hope to own

Lots of fun per buck

Abe Lincoln, 10/26/2015
SE Turbo 2dr Convertible
Quite reliable and pleasant to drive. It lacks all the modern electronics, but it's a solid convertible, with a somewhat sporty driving style. Since Saab styling barely ever changes, it still looks reasonably modern.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles