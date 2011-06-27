Used 1996 Saab 900 Convertible Consumer Reviews
I am in love with a 19 year old!
I just bought a 1996 Saab 900 S convertible. I am in love with her. There are a few mechanical issues which need attention. But because the previous owner cared so much for this vehicle, those pale in comparison to the sheer fun. Riding down I-95 is a whole new experience. I wish someone would revive the make. There is nothing quite as sexy as a Saab convertible. Nothing.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
900 se convertible trip
I purchased my 1996 conv. in Divide Colorado to travel home. This was our 4th Saab. We drove south threw New Mexico, Texas,Louisiana, Arkansas, Mo. Ky. Va. And Pa. to Delaware. At times I cruised at 95-100 mph in 100 degree weather. The stability and handling at speed is better then my 2004 9-5. we've owned since new. Total repairs on the trip was 1 instrument light reostat in Sante Fe. since returning home I've replaced 1 Coil pack and the top has quit working. This is a great car for 1 or 2 people doing long distance touring. My daughter hit a concrete barrier at 70 after being run off the road in our 99 9-5. I will only trust my daughter to a Saab. Great cars with personality.
I would buy another one
I have a 1996 2D SE Conv. We never had any major problems with it, it's great on gas, I commute 40 minutes to work (one way) per day and this car has never let me down. It requires the same attention as any other car would- nothing major in 7 years. I can only say that my husband took care of this car like it was his baby so maybe that makes a difference in the reliability of my vehicle compared to the other reviews.
A very safe car
owned car 4 yrs, tons of fun to drive, a number of annoying repair issues for low mileage vehicle. rolled car completely over and hit a t pole on ice and walked away from a totaled vechicle without a scratch. Immediately bought another one (2000), safest conv we could hope to own
Lots of fun per buck
Quite reliable and pleasant to drive. It lacks all the modern electronics, but it's a solid convertible, with a somewhat sporty driving style. Since Saab styling barely ever changes, it still looks reasonably modern.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 900
Related Used 1996 Saab 900 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner