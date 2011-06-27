Used 1993 Saab 900 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great Car, Great Value
I bought the car new in 1993 and now have 66,000 miles on it. Over 11 years, I have had no major problems with it at all and still receive a lot of compliments on its looks and exterior finish. I replaced the antenna motor twice and the antenna mast a couple of times too. Other than that, the car probably hasn't run better until this year. Interior has held up very well and handling has always been a particular strength. I have really received a great deal of value from this car. It has never left me stranded.
Undoubtedly and forever Cool
There is no other car like the Saab 900. It, in my opinion, is a very cool looking car without being pretentious or trendy. It's also a very solid, well-built car that will last for 20 years. A little underpowered but great handling, safety and front-seat comfort. Not cheap but not horrendous either especially when you consider that, if maintained, you'll easily get 250,000 out of a Saab. Look at how many old Saabs you still see on the road. A great car made with ingenuity, creativity and love.
Good car
Saab 900's are classics. They are excellent cars. You have to be willing to pay the price tho, for it can sometimes have some expensive repairs. but overall, great car.
Sponsored cars related to the 900
Related Used 1993 Saab 900 Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner