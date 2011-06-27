  1. Home
Used 1993 Saab 900 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great Car, Great Value

graz1802, 04/20/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought the car new in 1993 and now have 66,000 miles on it. Over 11 years, I have had no major problems with it at all and still receive a lot of compliments on its looks and exterior finish. I replaced the antenna motor twice and the antenna mast a couple of times too. Other than that, the car probably hasn't run better until this year. Interior has held up very well and handling has always been a particular strength. I have really received a great deal of value from this car. It has never left me stranded.

Undoubtedly and forever Cool

SaabFan, 09/17/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

There is no other car like the Saab 900. It, in my opinion, is a very cool looking car without being pretentious or trendy. It's also a very solid, well-built car that will last for 20 years. A little underpowered but great handling, safety and front-seat comfort. Not cheap but not horrendous either especially when you consider that, if maintained, you'll easily get 250,000 out of a Saab. Look at how many old Saabs you still see on the road. A great car made with ingenuity, creativity and love.

Good car

Coolkid, 03/13/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Saab 900's are classics. They are excellent cars. You have to be willing to pay the price tho, for it can sometimes have some expensive repairs. but overall, great car.

