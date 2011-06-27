Estimated values
1997 Buick Park Avenue 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$937
|$1,407
|$1,664
|Clean
|$825
|$1,242
|$1,469
|Average
|$600
|$912
|$1,080
|Rough
|$375
|$581
|$690
Estimated values
1997 Buick Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,054
|$1,559
|$1,835
|Clean
|$927
|$1,376
|$1,620
|Average
|$675
|$1,010
|$1,191
|Rough
|$422
|$644
|$761