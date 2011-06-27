Used 2006 Saab 9-7X Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,520
Starting MSRP
$40,520
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V8
Combined MPG1616
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,520
Starting MSRP
$40,520
on demand 4WDyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,520
Starting MSRP
$40,520
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/440.0 mi.308.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG1616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,520
Starting MSRP
$40,520
Torque277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l5.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6000 rpm300 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.36.4 ft.
Valves2416
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableno
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,520
Starting MSRP
$40,520
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsnoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,520
Starting MSRP
$40,520
rear volume controlsyesyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
275 watts stereo outputyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
mast antennayesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,520
Starting MSRP
$40,520
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
power steeringyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
adjustable pedalsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,520
Starting MSRP
$40,520
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,520
Starting MSRP
$40,520
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,520
Starting MSRP
$40,520
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.
leatheryesyes
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,520
Starting MSRP
$40,520
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.58.1 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,520
Starting MSRP
$40,520
Front track63.1 in.63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4720 lbs.4781 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.8 cu.ft.39.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.40 cd.0.40 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees29 degrees
Maximum payload1230 lbs.1230 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees23 degrees
Length193.2 in.193.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.6500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.7.7 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width75.4 in.75.4 in.
Rear track62.1 in.62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,520
Starting MSRP
$40,520
Exterior Colors
  • Winter White
  • Lingonberry Red Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black
  • Winter White
  • Lingonberry Red Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black, leather
  • Desert Sand, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather
  • Desert Sand, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,520
Starting MSRP
$40,520
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
P225/55R18 tiresyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,520
Starting MSRP
$40,520
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,520
Starting MSRP
$40,520
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 9-7X InventorySee 9-7X Inventory

