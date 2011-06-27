Used 2005 Saab 9-7X SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
4.1
29 reviews
Awesome Vehicle

CMD, 05/18/2010
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Bought after my TrailBlazer was totaled in an accident, it held up so well I knew I wanted another vehicle on this platform. The 9-7X may look a lot like the TrailBlazer but it drives completely different. The handling is absolutely fabulous for a truck based SUV. The 4.2 L inline six is an excellent engine, I looked at the V8 but I feel that the six is just as good. Fuel economy may be bad for a car but it is an SUV so I find my averages of 17.3 city and 22.8 highway (about 72-74 mph) to be acceptable.

Don't buy one

globaby, 04/13/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Had numerous problems. New heater core, rattling in dash and severe wind noise they can't/won't fix. People keep telling me it looks like a trailblazer. I won't be buying another GM product.

Pretty Good so Far

Toyota Family, 12/14/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The 9-7 has been great so far, the car is more comfortable than the living room and stereo/ air/ features are great. Friends compliment it a lot, and I never see them on the road, although they do look like a lot of cheaper GM cars. Only complaints are wind noise (not sure if it's side mirrors draft or sealing) and gas mileage (15 mpg avg over 15k miles). I don't commute so not such a big deal. Overall, I am very happy to be in the car.

9-7x

spencerhartman, 07/02/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The styling is a head turner when out on the town. The throaty V8 sound and associated 300 horse power realing make driving this SUV fun. I am also impressed with the tight turning radias and parking ease which my wife loves. Saab/GM has really made the total package SUV. Saab was smart to make a real five seat vehicle and not a so so third row seven seater which most SUV try to be but fall short. Lastly it is nice not to have to pay the extra $15,000.00 other SUVs makers make you pay for loading up the vehicle with options.

FUN TO DRIVE

Trish, 12/20/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love my Saab SUV Arc . It's safe, fun to drive and FAST! The V8 engine and horsepower are faster then most sport sedans which leaves the other drivers on the road with a surprised look on their faces. The only improvement I can see is the cup holders need to be improved. They are weak and they wobble. Also a navigation system would be nice! I plan on purchasing another in 2008.

