Used 2009 Saab 9-5 Consumer Reviews

4 reviews
reflex, 04/09/2010
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Great fuel mileage, smooth ride, lots of power, great stereo, comfortable seats, nice hvac system, superb in the snow, sunroof, handles great, looks great, excellent warranty, low insurance rates, 5 star crash rating, and very affordable.

SaaB 9-5 Great while it lasted...

Sanjay, 02/12/2016
4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Swedish Beauty!!!!!

Annie Person, 10/31/2015
4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

It's an awesome vehicle. Comfort and safety are most important to me and the Swedes combine this with gorgeous functional design and class. As soon as I sat I the sublime leather seats, I new it was THE car. And the sound system is to die for! I don't drive it in nasty Wisconsin weather---save that for the Camry. Wish it took regular or mid-grade GASOLINE. ---- although I never use ethanol in ANY car...(corn syrup in your gas tank---REALLY!?!?.....thank the farmers lobby..))....This is the car for long trips or just showing off in the city. Replaced tires with the Michelin-recommended tires (USA Rubberworkers made)...and the ride is great. Best car I have ever purchased. My big dog drools at it but is stuck riding in the Camry. lol .... Shame this great car production was halted. I have friends that still drive 20 year-old Saabs. Hope I can say that one day :)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Saab a thing of the past Too bad

wes carl, 03/21/2016
4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Drove these babys since 1986 Too bad GM got ahold of them I finally got rid of my last 08 and bought a Mercedes Its nice and all but not a Saab I enjoyed there cars for a long time and will miss them

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
