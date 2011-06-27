Used 2009 Saab 9-5 Consumer Reviews
Personality
Great fuel mileage, smooth ride, lots of power, great stereo, comfortable seats, nice hvac system, superb in the snow, sunroof, handles great, looks great, excellent warranty, low insurance rates, 5 star crash rating, and very affordable.
SaaB 9-5 Great while it lasted...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Swedish Beauty!!!!!
It's an awesome vehicle. Comfort and safety are most important to me and the Swedes combine this with gorgeous functional design and class. As soon as I sat I the sublime leather seats, I new it was THE car. And the sound system is to die for! I don't drive it in nasty Wisconsin weather---save that for the Camry. Wish it took regular or mid-grade GASOLINE. ---- although I never use ethanol in ANY car...(corn syrup in your gas tank---REALLY!?!?.....thank the farmers lobby..))....This is the car for long trips or just showing off in the city. Replaced tires with the Michelin-recommended tires (USA Rubberworkers made)...and the ride is great. Best car I have ever purchased. My big dog drools at it but is stuck riding in the Camry. lol .... Shame this great car production was halted. I have friends that still drive 20 year-old Saabs. Hope I can say that one day :)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Saab a thing of the past Too bad
Drove these babys since 1986 Too bad GM got ahold of them I finally got rid of my last 08 and bought a Mercedes Its nice and all but not a Saab I enjoyed there cars for a long time and will miss them
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 9-5
Related Used 2009 Saab 9-5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons