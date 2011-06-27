Used 2007 Saab 9-5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

A Very Safe and Reliable Sports Sedan ultimate95aero , 07/12/2014 4dr Sedan w/Aero Package (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 22 of 24 people found this review helpful My 2007 Saab 9-5 2.3T Arc is a great car to own and really fun to drive. It's a great "everyday" driving car, and the turbocharged Inline-4 can make accelerating and passing folks a blast. Some people know about Saab's dedication to safety, and this car is no exception. It comes standard with plenty of airbags for everyone, very comfy seats with advanced seat belt restraints and safety systems, and a parking assist system that is optional on each 9-5 model. As for reliability, I have had no major issues (knock on wood), just a few normal maintenance items here and there. A list is provided below. (I would highly suggest only buying OEM replacement parts - 3rd Party Parts will generally last less than 1/3 of the time listed below) [*WARNING*: These are ONLY estimates and with NO labor included unless noted] FULL Synthetic Oil Changes (Every 6K Miles @ $40) Coolant Bypass Valve (Every 40K Miles @ $20) Gas Cap (Every 50K Miles @ $20) Automatic Transmission Fluid (3309 ATF) (Every 60K Miles @ $60) Direct Ignition Cassette and new Spark Plugs (Every 60-80K Miles @ $450) Crankshaft Postiion Sensor (Every 80K Miles @ $80) Throttle Body Assembly (Every 100K Miles @ $550) Tires are around $780 (alignment and labor included) for decent all-season tires (235/45R17) (Every 40K Miles) ESTIMATED TOTAL Maintenance Per 100K Miles = $3,420-$5,000 These are the replacements I've done myself so far but I know I will NEED to replace the fuel pump around 100K Miles ($900 plus labor). These replacements and the overall preventative maintenance for the 9-5 car are quite inexpensive in the long run compared to other automobiles (especially the German type). The most important thing to remember is that the Trionic 7 Engine Management System is one of the most advanced EMS ever developed, so you will know exactly what you need fixed if/when the Engine Light comes on. The instrument display and entire car also has few "Saabish" (neat) items to show off. I am proud to say that I own and drive a Saab, especially a Saab 9-5. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Poor man's luxury sport tbill2 , 08/22/2011 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful For some reason there are a glut of these 9-5s off-lease and available at reasonable prices. I'm basically happy with mine, it's been reliable, a good and economical performer although mine is plagued with the same as others gripe about; harsh ride at slower speeds and a persistent rattle. The turbo provides abundant acceleration (sport mode is a blast) and the car is a dream to drive in tight x-way traffic. It has the best brakes I've ever experienced, very comfortable seats, excellent sound system, and it looks classy (IMO). My Saab dealer has also been responsive thus far. No real worries. Update Jan 2016. Bought new tires (Bridgestone Turanza Serenity Plus) to replace the older Firestones which were the source of all the noise. Once balanced properly, these new tires reduced the road noise and upgraded the ride and feel significantly. It was like getting a new car. This car is a wonder from 60 - 85 mph. Smooth and responsive. Now 96,500 miles, only regular service. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Still a Head-Turner! Daniel , 05/11/2009 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Fourth Saab. Very happy with the car overall. I like the old dashboard better from 1999-2005 (Seems more classic Saab than GM). Nice ownership experience from Saab, bought me back from Subaru. Report Abuse

My favorite car of all time! Curt , 06/13/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had this car for nearly a year and I love it! It's powerful, comfortable and gets very good gas mileage. The car is loaded with features and is designed with safety in mind. This car offers so much value for the dollar. I traded-in a Jaguar XK8 for this Aero and I have never regretted the decision. This car is great in the snow and hauls five passengers quite comfortably. The trunk is very large and the interior is well laid out. This is my favorite car I've ever owned. Report Abuse