Used 2005 Saab 9-5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Amazing Used Car Value Big Mark , 01/30/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have put 6000 miles on my 9-5 ARC which I purchased with 66,600 miles on it. So it now has about 72000. This car is an AMAZING VALUE! It is SAFE, Fast and in Sport mode quick enough for most anyone but a real drag racer. Great through snow! Factually if you are considering buying a used car and you do not check out the value at a SAAB dealer you are making a HUGE mistake! It is probably best to get an extended warranty as it is really on any used car. Both myself and my son are 6 foot 300 pound guys and we can both sit comfortably in the front. If you want a car that handles well, has panache, is FUN and SAFE. Find a good used SAAB and YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED. Great Dealer!

Swedish King, understated design aerodude , 08/06/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Love my Saab! This is my 4th Saab, second 9-5. I ordered the car with a manual trans, a/c seats and sat nav. I do a lot of highway driving and this Saab just eats all the miles up. On long road trips i avg 32-35 mpg and every day driving i avg 28-30. The car is so much fun to drive and I love the turbo! It's comfy to drive in all weather conditions and roads. I do run snow tires in the winter and the car becomes unstoppable. I visit my dealer every 5k for sched maint and the car has never failed me. From weather of -20 to +115 dF, the car always handles it and with composure. The car is very understated in design which I like, doesn't call attention to its self in traffic.

New to Saab GeeWhiz , 04/09/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I first drove a Saab 9-3 Aero , but it was sold, so I drove this 9-5 Arc. The 9-5 Arc is more of a touring car and is larger and less sporty than the 9-3 Aero. The ride is much smoother than the 9-3 Aero and the Interior is better designed. I love this car - power on demand with the 2.3 L turbo and great gas mileage as long as you get out of city driving conditions. Only owned a short time, but all the research seems to suggest that routine maintenance is key and Synthetic Oil changes every 4-5K miles is a must.

A Swedish Study In Contrasts G Anderson , 04/21/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is my first Saab, which I picked up after many years behind the wheel of various SUVs and a 4x4 truck. I've raced cars in the past, so it has always seemed incongruous that I was an SUV driver. I've finally made the jump to a luxury sport sedan, and I could not be happier with the 9-5 Aero. The 9-5 exemplifies the Swedish design philosophy of refined understatement coupled with performance. Excellent road manners with enough stiffness in the ride to remind you that the car is made to handle and perform. The 2.3 ltr Turbo provides an excellent balance of torquey performance and fuel economy, while at the same time making you forget that there's a little 4 banger under the hood.