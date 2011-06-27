Used 2001 Saab 9-5 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car but requires lots of repairs
It is a very comfortable vehicle that is fun to drive. It is a quiet drive and handles very well. I really enjoy the car when it works correctly. However, it is a very unreliable car. I was stranded on the side of the road twice - at 60K miles and 65K miles in 2003 (only 2 year old vehicle), both times it was a failed Ignition Cassette causing the Catalytic Converter to melt (very expensive parts). It is a common problem, the NHTSA Office of Defects is investigating the problem. If you are looking to purchase one of these vehicles, please search Google for "Saab DI Cassette failure" for more information about this common problem and consider this when making your decision.
Turbo 4 cyl, love it!
Bought this car to replace my 90' F-150 as a daily driver. Good mpg considering the performance and size of the car. First day my serpentine belt slipped off, dealer had head gasket replaced from before I purchased it and missed that the crank seal was leaking oil too. Alarm batteries are going dead, pulled the fuse to prevent it from going off erratically. A few common problems for 9-5's, but to be expected for a 9 yr old car. Overall I am very pleased with the 9-5, can't wait to be able to purchase a new one. Hope that GM is able to sell Saab back to a Swedish company and not drop the brand altogether, I would be very sad. It's a pretty smart car for a 2001! Gotta love the swede's!
Hope You Have A Fat Bank Account
I bought this car used, from the original owner, with 60,000 miles. In the few years I've owned it - and over 30,000 miles later - I've had at least $5,000 worth of work done to it. Around 65,000 it stalled during rush hour. A few years later it started to stall on the freeway - luckily I had enough time to pull off and into a parking lot before it died. The throttle had to be replaced - to the tune of $900, and I've gone through a couple of batteries that all cost over $200. Now I'm facing an oil leak that my mechanic can't seem to find a cap for since Saab isn't making these cars anymore. Correct me if I'm wrong, but this seems like an awful lot of work for a car still under 100,000 miles.
AVOID SAABS
My 2001 Saab 9-5 has 40300 miles on it and since I purchased it, it has been at the dealership every other week. Please avoid this vehicle at all costs. Save yourself the hassle of going to the dealership and receiving the worst service especially if you go to Charles River Saab where they try to charge you for parts that are under warranty. I have been stranded 3 times with this vehicle and missed a major client meeting.
Saab Story
This is my 7th Saab, 2nd 9-5. It will be my LAST! Bought with 37K miles. Replaced the Turbo, ACC control module, trip computer, & entire dash facia at 46K (all warrantied). Now with 68K miles, have a short in the no. 8 fuse circuit that nobody can find. Unless I drive with that fuse out, battery dies. Intermittent engine light due to a faulty coil pack (possibly under recall, but I had to purchase one for my last 9-5.). Intermittent oil light (replaced the sending unit, but now it looks like a $1K oil pump replacement). Replaced the left side ACC air dist. stepping motor which controls temp adjust. Replaced both fog lights. Needs left side ball joint. Sunroof rattles. I give up!
