Used 2010 Saab 9-3 Wagon Consumer Reviews

2Saab , 09/08/2010

9 of 9 people found this review helpful

We wanted to replace a pick up for better fuel economy. Saab's tasteful design, functional and pleasing layout of controls, good fuel economy, safety, and good looks all factored into the decision. In the end our 7 year old Saab (purchased used) sold us on the new one. After several years of ownership, we still flip a coin over who gets to drive it. Instead of a van or CUV that doesn't handle like a car, we have a car that handles well, and still will accommodate a lot of stuff.