Used 2010 Saab 9-3 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Good All-Around Sports Sedan
Someone in review forum talking about future of the brand wrote that Saab should position itself as the $25K European sports sedan -- whether that is where the future is for Saab or not, I think it is a good way to position this model. It doesn't have a great interior compared to say an Audi A4 (my previous car), engine is not sublime, handling is OK (AWD helps considerably though I bought FWD version), brand cache is struggling and I will have to see on reliability. But after 2,000+ miles of driving, I have no major complaints. It's a good all around performer and if it doesn't quite excel in any obvious automotive review category, does enough to satisfy and bring the occasional smile.
SAAB lives
Second Saab, chose over Audi and BMW. Vehicle handles great and does everything well for thousands less than equal competition.The wife had to have manual transmission, only reasonable competition was Subaru but she did not like the design.
Extremely reliable even after 160,000 miles!
I purchased this car new in 2010 for $32,000. I currently have 162,000 miles on it and it has been extremely reliable. The engine runs great and so far the transmission has worked fine as well. I had to replace a drive shaft at 100K miles and a wheel bearing at 140K miles. As of today with 160K miles, I do need rear CV boots, a front vacuum pump and a transfer case seal. It would cost me approximately $1,850 to repair all of those items. I don't know if I will bother spending the money to fix these issues since I have so many miles on the car. I have to say though, it has been a fun car to drive and it has never failed me. I have always serviced it as per the manufacturers specs and I'm sure that's partly why it has run so well. .... A little about me, I am 5'-6" tall and the seats and cabin room are perfect for me!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nice Car with great Incentives!
Coming from a Lexus GS350 this is quite a difference. I love the way it handles and the XWD with the 6 speed auto is wonderful. I could not pass up the deal on this vehicle. Almost $12k off sticker. Despite what they say as this being an outdated car with not a lot to offer compared to the 3 series, A4, etc could not beat the price with this one.
2010 Saab 9-3 XWD with 64,000 miles
We bought the car in 2015 with 48000 miles. We love how well it does in the snow, we live in massachusetts and weather can be crappy at times. The fuel economy could be improved, however, i knew what we were buying so i'm not complaining. I would sacrifice amazing all wheel drive for 4 fewer mpg. we get 24 overall. On a trip from Worcester, MA to Lake George, NY we averaged 29. The car is fun to drive, simple to use. All the controls are easy and not confusing. The interior is nicely finished. The hard plastics are definitely chintzy general motors product. I also have a 2014 camry se v6 and the interior and fit and finish is not as good as the 2010 saab! The seats fold down and split 40/60. The dealership where we bought the car sold us a warrantee. We have used it three times in the 2+ years of owning the car. It is well worth it knowing that the parts come from Sweden and they do not manufacture saabs anymore. I would not like the car as much if i didn't have the warrantee. When people review cars, they need to realize that what they are buying is the same car they test-drove. That being said, know what you're getting yourself into and you won't be surprised with normal maintenance, do your homework and know a great saab mechanic. My family has driven saabs since the 70s. I have know a few people who have walked away from bad car accidents. They are safe as hell and well worth the premium in repairs. the saab has 210 hp, but has amazing passing power on the highway and feels more secure than other cars I have driven. Sadly, we traded in the Saab in sept. 2017. My boyfriend and I regret getting rid of the Saab. We were both struggling financially and he traded it in for a Passat lease. I like the vw but we miss the Saab everyday. Wishing we had kept it. We traded it in with 69,xxx miles and issues after we replaced the instrument cluster and car computer.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 9-3
Related Used 2010 Saab 9-3 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner