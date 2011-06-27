Used 2003 Saab 9-3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Objective 2003 Saab convertible review. geek , 10/02/2009 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Quiet (yes a convertible) solid feel, comfortable seats, highly responsive engine, reasonable few blind spots, good MPG. Some odd features but not annoying and something Saab is noted for. The torque steer nonsense you read about is something that average drivers will never notice or care about. This is nice riding and driving car, that was a great purchase. It has all the options that you would expect in a car that sold and sells in this price range. The higher than normal depreciation means you can buy an expensive car for less. The cost of repair is not out of line with any high end car. BTW the trunk is functional for trips, the back seats go down to extend the storage. Report Abuse

Used 2003 9-3 Convertible disasterdawg , 05/25/2013 31 of 33 people found this review helpful Bought this car with 89,xxx miles on it, AUTOMATIC I knew it needed a few cosmetic items and tires, but was a value for $4400. Solid car that is fun to drive. The AC blows so cold I had to turn it down on a 90+ degree day. Items are simple to fix like the DIC and fluid for the covnertible top. Lots of parts on eBay and videos on YouTube to help. Is quick and responsive. The Sweeds know nothing of cup holders though. The car will throw trouble codes every day. Buy a scanner when you buy a Saab. Nothing to worry about, most are harmless warnings and can be fixed without huge money. The DIC (coil pack) is the common failure for most codes, new is $500

Caught the Swedish Bug VW to Saab , 09/11/2009 13 of 13 people found this review helpful When my daughter needed a car for school, reluctantly I gave her my beloved Jetta and purchased a used Saab 93 convertible. It's now my beloved Saab. Amazing car!! Purchased with 46K miles already on it, the Saab performs beautifully. A heavier car than the Jetta, the steering is only slightly less responsive, but you can feel the weight of this car. It's solid. Comfy and sexy! The mileage - near 30 mpg highway. The car has its quirks - a wonky gas gauge and that damn SID that reads like Braille - but these are easy to overlook when you hit that turbo and the car responds without a hiccup. No maintenance woes to date. Amazing since the car was in a flood 4 years ago. So far, fantastic!

Quick, Comfortable & Reliable jimb , 03/25/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I am very pleased with the combination of power and fuel economy the Saab 9-3 convertible provides with the 2,0 liter turbo-charged engine. My 9-3 is equipped with an automatic transmission and delivers 20 plus mpg city and 28 mpg highway - not bad for a comfortable, powerful and fun to drive convertible. The 9-3 delivers more than adequate acceleration, and plenty of reserve power for merging and passing. Ride & handling are superb, albeit with a bit of cowl flex on less than glass smooth roads. Comfort is fantastic, thanks in part to some of the best seats in the business. Top operation couldn't be easier. Reliability thus far excellent! A very nice automobile.