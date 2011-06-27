Used 2002 Saab 9-3 Viggen Consumer Reviews

A Fantastic Saab dcross15 , 05/01/2015 Viggen 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Words cant describe how much I love this car. It is a classic high performance Saab, and anyone who's driven one knows how special they are. It is a true sleeper. There is nothing better then blowing away a GT Mustang in an old Saab. The interior is classic Saab, very comfortable. It's a future classic for sure. The Saab front wheel drive limits it in corners compared to an M3, but its still very capable, and you'll have no problem catching them on the straights. Very reliable too, just look out for vacuum leaks. The fact that it is electronically limited to 155 shows just how performance oriented this thing is. Just watch out for that torque steer in 1st gear. Report Abuse

Viggen, a classic sleeper car VIGGEN LOVER , 04/29/2010 14 of 21 people found this review helpful Amazing car. Engineered like no other. Find a good honest mechanic and you will be fine. Avoid GM like the plague. Use resources for parts and advice and learn to turn a wrench. In no time you will know more about your car than the harried GM mechanics who mistake it for a Sunfire. A few mods and PRESTO! you have a 400 hp fire breathing monster. In my experience, this is an incredibly well thought out car which is engineered like no other. Report Abuse

Bring the Viggen Back !! Vanmark , 06/20/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Hi Everyone, This review is dedicated to SAAB (GM), This car was a marvelous achievement especially with a 4 cylinder engine generating so much power, great fuel economy and low emissions. The bottom line is SAAB's turbo engines rule. It dont matter how you cut it !! and by the way I love the exterior styling with the hatch back, its SAAB's unique finger-print and its highly functional, its a sports car, its almost a station wagon its great for a family and it cranks 230 bhp from a 4 cylinder engine that can easily be tuned to produce 300 bhp. Report Abuse

I give up 2-years Saab owner , 11/29/2003 0 of 2 people found this review helpful The car definately falls short in its structural regidity (convertible only). Therefore, you are bounced all over the place on bumpy roads - honestly I feel more comfortable riding my skies on bumps than the Saab convertible. Also the general interior setting becomes enoying very quickly. There is no cetral lock, and the romote car key only works from about three (3) feet of the car - funny you would find many of us Saab owners sticking the key to our chin to make the door open or lock from ten twenty feet of the car. Having said all of this, I am going to sell this car this spring and by another German or even a Japanese car. Report Abuse