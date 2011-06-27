Used 2001 Saab 9-3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
fun fun fun
If you are looking for a ragtop that is affordable, good looking, can accomodate 4 passengers and luggage,and is a heck of a lot of fun to drive (comes real close the bmw 325 and beats the pants off the volvo in the fun& performance category0 this is for you. Great value also!
2nd Saab Convertible
Own 1 bought this for my daughter. Comfortable, safe, style and expect the same high reliability I have experienced in the 5 years I have owned mine. Disregard the comments about GM build quality, all built in the same factory forever. Not a Sedan so don't expect the same trunk space or the feel. Understand a convertible before you buy one and if you buy a used car understand that repairs will be necessary. I really like the car which is clear since I now own 2. BTW my other car is a new MB, so my standards are high.
can't do better for the money
Bought used for $20k with 50k miles on it - it still feels as solid as a new car. Even the weatherstripping is still in great shape. Being a chop-top convertible, it was a bit shaky on bumpy roads and you could feel some body flex when cornering. I've added a subframe brace and swapped in a bigger rear anti-roll bar, and it now feels very solid. I can't believe how well this thing handles now as a FWD car, especially with the OE Goodyear all-seasons on it. Whenever I think I might be pushing it a little too hard it just hangs right on without so much as a howl. Why spend $5-6k more on the equivalent BMW when you can do just as well with under $400 worth of easy-to-install modifications?
don't ever buy one!
i have had my '01 9-3 for 6 moth. it has now 97000 miles, I have replaced the air compressor, all belts and hoses, Transmission, muffler, and more. I have spent more than 5 thousand dollars on top of the purchase price of this lemmon. Don't be saabing like me and never buy one used. Oh and the locks and the seats don't work anymore, electrical problems
watch out!
Bought this cute little car 5 years ago. After the first 2 years I had to replace the engine. One year later I had to replace the engine again. VERY costly. Expect to have at least $250 - $500 in mechanic bills quarterly. Other than that, i love how it looks, how it handles, the size, the interior. Just wish it was better built.
