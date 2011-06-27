Used 2001 Saab 9-3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

fun fun fun gekisai , 05/05/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful If you are looking for a ragtop that is affordable, good looking, can accomodate 4 passengers and luggage,and is a heck of a lot of fun to drive (comes real close the bmw 325 and beats the pants off the volvo in the fun& performance category0 this is for you. Great value also! Report Abuse

2nd Saab Convertible geek , 11/04/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Own 1 bought this for my daughter. Comfortable, safe, style and expect the same high reliability I have experienced in the 5 years I have owned mine. Disregard the comments about GM build quality, all built in the same factory forever. Not a Sedan so don't expect the same trunk space or the feel. Understand a convertible before you buy one and if you buy a used car understand that repairs will be necessary. I really like the car which is clear since I now own 2. BTW my other car is a new MB, so my standards are high. Report Abuse

can't do better for the money DonCNY , 02/07/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought used for $20k with 50k miles on it - it still feels as solid as a new car. Even the weatherstripping is still in great shape. Being a chop-top convertible, it was a bit shaky on bumpy roads and you could feel some body flex when cornering. I've added a subframe brace and swapped in a bigger rear anti-roll bar, and it now feels very solid. I can't believe how well this thing handles now as a FWD car, especially with the OE Goodyear all-seasons on it. Whenever I think I might be pushing it a little too hard it just hangs right on without so much as a howl. Why spend $5-6k more on the equivalent BMW when you can do just as well with under $400 worth of easy-to-install modifications? Report Abuse

don't ever buy one! saabing , 10/20/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i have had my '01 9-3 for 6 moth. it has now 97000 miles, I have replaced the air compressor, all belts and hoses, Transmission, muffler, and more. I have spent more than 5 thousand dollars on top of the purchase price of this lemmon. Don't be saabing like me and never buy one used. Oh and the locks and the seats don't work anymore, electrical problems Report Abuse