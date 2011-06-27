Used 1999 Saab 9-3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Sven the Incredible wspcarguy , 07/07/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my 1999 Saab 9-3 in Sept 99 and have never regretted it. Sven the Saab has never left me high and dry (unless the fuel pump or battery died). Super comfy for all riders and far better MPG than listed on the sticker. Easily averaged over 30 mpg on the hwy. Report Abuse

Bought new; now 11 years old john , 10/09/2010 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Car requires capable mechanic - not most reliable on the road after 50K. Ignition cassette crapped out at 70K ($600 for T5), seals blew at 80K ($1800.00). I'm at 88K miles today. However, gobs of fun to drive (w/5 speed). I've installed many handling fixes (1999 base version I thought was poor) and it's great fun now. I recently drove 2007 BMW 328i wagon, 2010 MINI Clubman, 2010 Audi A3, 2010 Jetta Sportwagen, and 2011 VW GTI and decided to keep 'Helga'. None improved on the room, comfort or dramatically in handling to my old SAAB - so what if $2K yearly on repairs?; it's still cheaper than buying/leasing $25-$36K cars above. An enigmatic car, right for me.

I'll Really Miss this Car RBG , 09/04/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Purchased new and drove it for 10 years and 187,000 miles. I expect it had another 100,000 miles in it. It ended service prematurely after it was rear ended. The vehicle did its job and all occupants walked away with no or very minor injuries. Thanks engineers and assemblers! I'll really miss this car. It did so many things well-a good blend of design, performance, build quality, economy and utility. And it was FUN to drive everyday. Others correctly point out proper routine maintenance is required. It's not necessarily expensive. Like all vehicles Saabs have quirks and some common part failures. To me they were either endearing or minor annoyances. I'm looking for another one.

Hot Hatchback Aaron Moore , 01/21/2016 Turbo 4dr Hatchback 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have the 4 door standard transmission version. It is a very powerful car for the price I paid and climate control works great. There are a few interior problems though. The pixels on the head unit have virtually faded away so you cant make out the time and radio stations. Not a big deal though. One other problem is that the driver side door lock made a terrible noise when it locks and sometimes wont even lock when it is cold out. The alarm system works great after learning first hand. Overall no major engine or other mechanical problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value