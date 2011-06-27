  1. Home
Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Wraith
Overview
Starting MSRP
$304,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$304,350
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$304,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.7/459.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$304,350
Torque590 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower624 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$304,350
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$304,350
Driver's Assistance Systems Threeyes
Driver's Assistance Systems Oneyes
U.S. Wraith Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$304,350
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$304,350
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$304,350
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$304,350
Lambswool Floormatsyes
Camera System (Side, Rear and Top View)yes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Bespoke 1300W Audioyes
Personalized Name Inlay, Passenger Panelyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
Door Pipingyes
Color Keyed Boot Trimyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Inlay to Monitor Screen Coveryes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Instrument Panel Upper Additional Top Stitchyes
Polished Stainless Steel Packageyes
RR Inlays to Monitor Screen Coveryes
Extended Canadel Veneer to Fasciayes
Door Onlay & Flight- Bespoke Commissionyes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellayes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
RR Monogram to All Headrestsyes
Door Onlay & Flight- Wraithyes
Solid Silver RR Monogram Door Onlayyes
VIN Plateyes
Door Onlay & Flight- RRMCyes
Solid Silver SoE Door Onlayyes
Bespoke Interior Chargeyes
Comfort Entry Systemyes
Treadplates- Wraithyes
Leather Boot Flooryes
Combined Seat Piping and Stitchingyes
Seat Piping- Center Onlyyes
Door Onlay & Flight- Hand Built in GWDyes
Seat Pipingyes
Starlight Headlineryes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
Personalized Treadplatesyes
Treadplates- Goodwoodyes
Personalized Headrest Embroideryyes
Seat Piping- Outer Onlyyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$304,350
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$304,350
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$304,350
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$304,350
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Two-Tone Feature Lineyes
Fixed Glass Roofyes
Body Colored Wheel Centersyes
21" Five Spoke Wheelsyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Gold Plated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Single Coachline in Twin Positionyes
21" Seven Spoke Wheelsyes
21" Seven Spoke Part Polishedyes
Feature Line for Mono to Match Coachlineyes
20" Seven Spoke Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Upper Two Tone Paintyes
Twin Coachlineyes
21" Five Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyes
21" Five Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyes
Feature Line for Mono No Coachlineyes
Uplit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
21" Seven Spoke Polished Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$304,350
Maximum cargo capacity13.0 cu.ft.
Length207.9 in.
Curb weight5380 lbs.
Gross weight6195 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload770 lbs.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$304,350
Exterior Colors
  • Flagstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Palladium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commissioned Collection)
  • Lazuli Blue
  • Semaphore Yellow (Commissioned Collection)
  • Orange Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Estoril Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Carnelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Velvet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arabian Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commissioned Collection)
  • Midnight Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sapphire Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arctic White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Graphite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cornish White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
  • Red Velvet Sparkle (Commissioned Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Berwick Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Desert Dune (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Haze (Commissioned Collection)
  • New Sable (Commissioned Collection)
  • Titanium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Porcelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Anthracite
  • Silver
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Platinum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Andalusian White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Ember (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Garnet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commissioned Collection)
  • Antique Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Claret (Commissioned Collection)
  • Rose Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Iridium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Woodland Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aurum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sunrise (Commissioned Collection)
  • Velvet Orchid (Commissioned Collection)
  • Melanite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commissioned Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Light Red (Commissioned Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Peacock Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Azurite Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Stone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commissioned Collection)
  • Parian Marble (Commissioned Collection)
  • Diamond Black
  • Smoky Quartz
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Jubilee Silver
  • English White
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Madeira Red
  • Stone Grey
  • Sea Green
  • Black Kirsch
  • Silver Sand
  • Ensign Red
  • Darkest Tungsten
Interior Colors
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Oatmeal and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Light Grey and Consort Red (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Light Grey and Navy Blue (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Arctic White and Black (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Arctic White and Navy Blue (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Black and Light Grey (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Oatmeal, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Arctic White and Consort Red (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Light Grey and Black (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Seashell (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Navy Blue (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Black (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Oatmeal and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Contrast, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$304,350
285/40R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$304,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$304,350
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
