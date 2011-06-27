Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|290.4/501.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|Torque
|531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.7 l
|Horsepower
|453 hp @ 5350 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.0 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|Brushed Steel Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|remote trunk release
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front and rear with wide-angle, side view, and simulated aerial camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|Lambswool Floormats
|yes
|RR Monogram To All Headrests
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Veneered Front Cupholder Lid
|yes
|Starlight Roof
|yes
|Veneered Steering Wheel Spokes
|yes
|Color-Keyed Boot Trim
|yes
|Crossbanded Veneer
|yes
|Custom Treadplates
|yes
|Leather Boot Trim
|yes
|Stainless Steel Pinstripes
|yes
|Door Capping Inlay
|yes
|Leather Headlining
|yes
|Mother Of Pearl Inlays
|yes
|Seat Piping
|yes
|White Instrument Dials
|yes
|Contrast RR Monogram To All Headrests
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.7 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.1 in.
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|21" Chromed Alloy Wheels
|yes
|21" Fully Polished Wheels
|yes
|21" Optional Wheels
|yes
|Two-Tone Paint Scheme
|yes
|Coachline
|yes
|21" Part Polished Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|Front track
|66.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|10.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|220.9 in.
|Curb weight
|5771 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6724 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|62.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|96.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|130.7 in.
|Width
|78.2 in.
|Rear track
|65.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|Run flat tires
|yes
|21 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|285/45R21 109W tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$429,295
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
