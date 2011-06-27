Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

2014 Ram Promaster 3500 - for expediting Cornel Plescan , 06/01/2016 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/Extended Length (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Many people leaves reviews and empty their frustration, but I want to share this: I bought my 2014 Ram Promaster 3500 cargo van in March 2015, at 140 miles, today June 1st, 2016 have already 125 600 miles. ...I am spending most of my time on the road doing expediting. .. I tried to make it as much as comfortable for me, which this van can offer you good option... My dissapointments are: 1...not very good on fuel 2...over 3,000 lbs doesn't perform well 3...the A/C is not powerful enough if you are in heat zones 4....at 125,000 the transmission broke down after I went to dealer and did the flush, just after two weeks, and of course is not in a warranty anymore 5....not enough parts, hard to find parts and accessories, even the air filters expensive but hard to find even at the dealer 6.....start leaking trough the roof when sits under the rain 7....many dealers are not equipped or authorized to work on these vans 8....the headlights low beam light bulbs every 4-5 weeks are burning 9...around 275000 broke down lifters replaced, soon after alternator, battery, drive axle. Any repairs are very expensive and poorly done no matter where it was done AZ, NM, MI, NY, IN, MO My advice, do your homework before thinking of buying it, I don't recommend it Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

this van is the biggest mistake buying it it pure Ronnie B , 09/22/2016 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful 1 brakes . rotors pad gone within 7000 miles 2 airbag light on within 1968 miles never fixed from the dealer suspension went when was 14000 miles both fronts dealer asked $1500 Each to repair 4 the dealer cannot even do an oil change as they have no lift for it which is sad 5 headlights low and high beams replaced within the first week around 700 miles 6 chassis cracked in the middle of the van water gets in . 7 never did the recalls as they have no place where to d oit and not a person to work on this junks .. i still owe money to this piece of crap van and loosing a lot as i do use it for work 6 days a week DO NOT BUY THIS JUNK i was never a fan of dodge Chrysler cars/vans always had a bad vibe about this cars but this one PROVED ME I WAS RIGHT

What a nightmare Jordan B. , 01/30/2018 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought this new, didn't drive it very much initially, which we greatly regret, as we could have used our state lemon law. The rear door latch was broken when we bought the van. It was repaired five times by the dealer. We started driving the van more in 2017 and hit some major problems: van started going into limp mode at around 15k miles. The check engine light went on, van wouldn't go over 40 mph, and engine would rev to 1500 RPMs. The dealer said they might have to charge us to diagnose problem. My husband did a quick internet search, saw this is a common problem with Promaster vans. Shut down car and restart once, this takes it out of limp mode. Restart it a second time and the check engine light went off. We hoped this was a one time thing, but it kept happening. The Service Department at the dealer is worthless. They pretend that we are the only Promaster owners having problems, treat us like we are unreasonable for being upset that our van is so unreliable. For each repair they keep the van for a minimum of 2-3 weeks. We have to call frequently to get status updates. For limp mode, the dealer replaced the throttle position sensor, but this did not work. When we took it back a second time, they replaced the main computer/PCM. When we picked up the van after this repair, some of the lights (seat belt, battery) stayed on on the dashboard. The dealer thinks this is the instrument cluster. They want to charge us for this. At around 16k miles we heard a loud sound in the engine. The dealer said they might have to charge us to diagnose and repair this, but it was a broken fly wheel, covered under the 5 year powertrain warranty. The service advisor told us not to take this on long trips, but to "stay local". So we have a $30k van with 16k miles on it that we can't use. When we picked it up after the fly wheel repair, it started making a different engine noise. We dropped the van off again at the dealer to replace the instrument cluster and diagnose this new noise. After 2 weeks they hadn't even attempted to diagnose the noise, just called us and told us the van was ready to pick up. We refused to take possession of it until they determined what the noise was. The service advisor yelled at us, said, "You'll never be happy", and "What am I supposed to do, it's not pulling any codes". We finally got the service manager to agree to diagnose the new noise - it is a broken idler pulley (which they'll charge us for). Or is it? The dealer really doesn't seem to know what to do with these vans, just keeps replacing parts hoping that something will work. So now we are out of our 3 year warranty, and we're too late for our state lemon law. I have contacted a lemon law firm that thinks we may have a case. There is the federal lemon law, breach of warranty, and basic consumer safety laws that may cover us. If we had just driven the van more when we first got it, we would have had a very clean cut case with the lemon law and not had to go through an attorney. We have also called Fiat Chrysler, but all they do is recommend arbitration. It's non-binding to the consumer, but if you agree to terms from arbitration, you have to sign away your right to a future class action suit against FCA, and no way would I do that. These Promasters are a nightmare and there may very well be some sort of class action litigation in the future.

I really wanted to love this van Long Time Chrysler Buyer Feeling Cheated , 08/30/2017 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/Extended Length (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Plagued with numerous problems. Tons of recalls. Less than 20,000 miles and needs all new brakes and rotors. When I drive it, the wheels are hot to touch and sometimes smoking. Headlight bulb replacement 3 to 4 times a year, and not an easy change. leaks everywhere. Bad wiring everywhere. Very few dealerships can work on them, and in my case, they are pretty incompetent. Ram doesn't seem to care about this. Servicing the engine is horrible. location of the fluid fills are horrible. Same for oil filter location. The trans leaks, but there is no dip stick to check level! Front clanking bump sounds developed after about 10k miles. Trans periodically slips and changes gears for no reason. As someone who uses this van to earn their living, not only it has cost me lots of money to maintain, I have probably lost triple that in lost work because it was in the shop. If the engine or trans goes, it will put me out of business.