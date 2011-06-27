Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
2014 Ram Promaster 3500 - for expediting
Many people leaves reviews and empty their frustration, but I want to share this: I bought my 2014 Ram Promaster 3500 cargo van in March 2015, at 140 miles, today June 1st, 2016 have already 125 600 miles. ...I am spending most of my time on the road doing expediting. .. I tried to make it as much as comfortable for me, which this van can offer you good option... My dissapointments are: 1...not very good on fuel 2...over 3,000 lbs doesn't perform well 3...the A/C is not powerful enough if you are in heat zones 4....at 125,000 the transmission broke down after I went to dealer and did the flush, just after two weeks, and of course is not in a warranty anymore 5....not enough parts, hard to find parts and accessories, even the air filters expensive but hard to find even at the dealer 6.....start leaking trough the roof when sits under the rain 7....many dealers are not equipped or authorized to work on these vans 8....the headlights low beam light bulbs every 4-5 weeks are burning 9...around 275000 broke down lifters replaced, soon after alternator, battery, drive axle. Any repairs are very expensive and poorly done no matter where it was done AZ, NM, MI, NY, IN, MO My advice, do your homework before thinking of buying it, I don't recommend it
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
this van is the biggest mistake buying it it pure
1 brakes . rotors pad gone within 7000 miles 2 airbag light on within 1968 miles never fixed from the dealer suspension went when was 14000 miles both fronts dealer asked $1500 Each to repair 4 the dealer cannot even do an oil change as they have no lift for it which is sad 5 headlights low and high beams replaced within the first week around 700 miles 6 chassis cracked in the middle of the van water gets in . 7 never did the recalls as they have no place where to d oit and not a person to work on this junks .. i still owe money to this piece of crap van and loosing a lot as i do use it for work 6 days a week DO NOT BUY THIS JUNK i was never a fan of dodge Chrysler cars/vans always had a bad vibe about this cars but this one PROVED ME I WAS RIGHT
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
What a nightmare
Bought this new, didn't drive it very much initially, which we greatly regret, as we could have used our state lemon law. The rear door latch was broken when we bought the van. It was repaired five times by the dealer. We started driving the van more in 2017 and hit some major problems: van started going into limp mode at around 15k miles. The check engine light went on, van wouldn't go over 40 mph, and engine would rev to 1500 RPMs. The dealer said they might have to charge us to diagnose problem. My husband did a quick internet search, saw this is a common problem with Promaster vans. Shut down car and restart once, this takes it out of limp mode. Restart it a second time and the check engine light went off. We hoped this was a one time thing, but it kept happening. The Service Department at the dealer is worthless. They pretend that we are the only Promaster owners having problems, treat us like we are unreasonable for being upset that our van is so unreliable. For each repair they keep the van for a minimum of 2-3 weeks. We have to call frequently to get status updates. For limp mode, the dealer replaced the throttle position sensor, but this did not work. When we took it back a second time, they replaced the main computer/PCM. When we picked up the van after this repair, some of the lights (seat belt, battery) stayed on on the dashboard. The dealer thinks this is the instrument cluster. They want to charge us for this. At around 16k miles we heard a loud sound in the engine. The dealer said they might have to charge us to diagnose and repair this, but it was a broken fly wheel, covered under the 5 year powertrain warranty. The service advisor told us not to take this on long trips, but to "stay local". So we have a $30k van with 16k miles on it that we can't use. When we picked it up after the fly wheel repair, it started making a different engine noise. We dropped the van off again at the dealer to replace the instrument cluster and diagnose this new noise. After 2 weeks they hadn't even attempted to diagnose the noise, just called us and told us the van was ready to pick up. We refused to take possession of it until they determined what the noise was. The service advisor yelled at us, said, "You'll never be happy", and "What am I supposed to do, it's not pulling any codes". We finally got the service manager to agree to diagnose the new noise - it is a broken idler pulley (which they'll charge us for). Or is it? The dealer really doesn't seem to know what to do with these vans, just keeps replacing parts hoping that something will work. So now we are out of our 3 year warranty, and we're too late for our state lemon law. I have contacted a lemon law firm that thinks we may have a case. There is the federal lemon law, breach of warranty, and basic consumer safety laws that may cover us. If we had just driven the van more when we first got it, we would have had a very clean cut case with the lemon law and not had to go through an attorney. We have also called Fiat Chrysler, but all they do is recommend arbitration. It's non-binding to the consumer, but if you agree to terms from arbitration, you have to sign away your right to a future class action suit against FCA, and no way would I do that. These Promasters are a nightmare and there may very well be some sort of class action litigation in the future.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I really wanted to love this van
Plagued with numerous problems. Tons of recalls. Less than 20,000 miles and needs all new brakes and rotors. When I drive it, the wheels are hot to touch and sometimes smoking. Headlight bulb replacement 3 to 4 times a year, and not an easy change. leaks everywhere. Bad wiring everywhere. Very few dealerships can work on them, and in my case, they are pretty incompetent. Ram doesn't seem to care about this. Servicing the engine is horrible. location of the fluid fills are horrible. Same for oil filter location. The trans leaks, but there is no dip stick to check level! Front clanking bump sounds developed after about 10k miles. Trans periodically slips and changes gears for no reason. As someone who uses this van to earn their living, not only it has cost me lots of money to maintain, I have probably lost triple that in lost work because it was in the shop. If the engine or trans goes, it will put me out of business.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Never ending problems
Where do I start.... Bought new. Transmission gave out after 1 year of service covered by warranty but took 2 months to fix. Was told the pump was bad and they had to order over and over again because if the pump came to the dealership as a 2014 they would trash and reorder until they received a 2015 pump. Thought that was strange but I took it as the 2015 part was improved. I find myself having to replace the headlight bulbs every 5 to 6 months for some reason. Had a tick in the motor after 3 years. Ram did cover the labor but the expence of the cam shaft was on me. Currently I am replacing the ball joint on the right side twice in the last 6 months which when the ball joint goes it rips the 450.00 CV axel in half. So after labor that's 1200 repair back to back not to mention had it come apart on the highway the vehicle could have flipped. I'm lucky to be alive. I called commercial Dept for Ram and no help. It's time to trade in but my next van won't be a Ram.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Promaster Cargo Van
Related Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner