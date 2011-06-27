Used 2015 Ram 2500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

2015 RAM Cummins, Great Truck, Always Room For Improvement Though ltngdrvr , 03/24/2015 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 44 of 48 people found this review helpful Ordered my 2015 RAM 2500 Mega Cab Cummins, picked it up 02/09/15 and in the last 6 weeks have racked up over 10K miles. I traded in a 2012 F250 Crew Cab Long Bed PowerStroke that I had put over 200K on. So far I am really liking my RAM although there is room for improvement.My ford pulled better, even though both have the same torque at 800. I can only attribute this to the difference between the faster revving V8 vs the big inline 6 of the Cummins. If RAM made the 3.73 or 4.10 gear ratios optional in the Single Rear Wheel trucks over the 3.42 ratio, maybe it would match the ford's pulling abilities. That would probably hurt fuel economy empty. I have gotten as high as 21.7 MPG in the RAM. Report Abuse

The Federal Government had no clue with mandates Rick Kimbrell , 01/05/2017 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful First of all, this is my 3rd Ram diesel. And, had 2 Ford Superduty diesels before. From a comfort and interior room, hard to beat this truck. The Laramie package has heated and cooled bucket seats, very comfortable in Texas weather. You can move the drivers/passenger seat all the way back and not hit anyone knees who are sitting in the back seat. The back seat will slightly recline if so desired. Pulling power...hard to beat. 4x4 works great and will get you out of a jam as long as you have gotten rid of the stock tires they put on these trucks. They are NOT off road tires. This would be a great truck if the Federal Government had just left things well enough alone. This wonderful Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) system the Government mandated be on these truck. I am ok with it being there. But, if the system encounters an error, you get a check engine light and a message telling you that after 150 miles...your max speed is going to be 5mpg. Do the Feds not understand that in middle American, SW America especially in many parts of Texas...you are 175 miles or more from a dealership. I guess in Washington, there are dealerships within a 25 mile range. Where in the world did they come up with such a mileage limitation. So, beware if you live remotely and buy a diesel...you may end up stranded or limping along at 5mph for several hours. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2500 Longhorn Diesel 2015 rickvaldez33 , 06/17/2015 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck on 6/15/15 and the ceiling it came loose. It looks like they used velcro strips to hold it together. Also, the back leather on the back seats are coming apart. The lighting on the switch control for the mirrors do not work. I should off looked at this before I purchased the truck but I didn't, it was till 6/16/15 that I noticed. Is anybody else having the same issues? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Update M.Miller , 08/22/2015 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 7 people found this review helpful as much as FCA posed me off at first the truck has done all it was supposed to do. With out ANY other problems. 25000 miles and never back for any repairs the truck actually has the 6.4 gas. 37000 miles now still like it Never has been back for a repair Tows my toy hauler No problems Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse