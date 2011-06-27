Used 2015 Ram 2500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews
2015 RAM Cummins, Great Truck, Always Room For Improvement Though
Ordered my 2015 RAM 2500 Mega Cab Cummins, picked it up 02/09/15 and in the last 6 weeks have racked up over 10K miles. I traded in a 2012 F250 Crew Cab Long Bed PowerStroke that I had put over 200K on. So far I am really liking my RAM although there is room for improvement.My ford pulled better, even though both have the same torque at 800. I can only attribute this to the difference between the faster revving V8 vs the big inline 6 of the Cummins. If RAM made the 3.73 or 4.10 gear ratios optional in the Single Rear Wheel trucks over the 3.42 ratio, maybe it would match the ford's pulling abilities. That would probably hurt fuel economy empty. I have gotten as high as 21.7 MPG in the RAM.
The Federal Government had no clue with mandates
First of all, this is my 3rd Ram diesel. And, had 2 Ford Superduty diesels before. From a comfort and interior room, hard to beat this truck. The Laramie package has heated and cooled bucket seats, very comfortable in Texas weather. You can move the drivers/passenger seat all the way back and not hit anyone knees who are sitting in the back seat. The back seat will slightly recline if so desired. Pulling power...hard to beat. 4x4 works great and will get you out of a jam as long as you have gotten rid of the stock tires they put on these trucks. They are NOT off road tires. This would be a great truck if the Federal Government had just left things well enough alone. This wonderful Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) system the Government mandated be on these truck. I am ok with it being there. But, if the system encounters an error, you get a check engine light and a message telling you that after 150 miles...your max speed is going to be 5mpg. Do the Feds not understand that in middle American, SW America especially in many parts of Texas...you are 175 miles or more from a dealership. I guess in Washington, there are dealerships within a 25 mile range. Where in the world did they come up with such a mileage limitation. So, beware if you live remotely and buy a diesel...you may end up stranded or limping along at 5mph for several hours.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2500 Longhorn Diesel 2015
I purchased this truck on 6/15/15 and the ceiling it came loose. It looks like they used velcro strips to hold it together. Also, the back leather on the back seats are coming apart. The lighting on the switch control for the mirrors do not work. I should off looked at this before I purchased the truck but I didn't, it was till 6/16/15 that I noticed. Is anybody else having the same issues?
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Update
as much as FCA posed me off at first the truck has done all it was supposed to do. With out ANY other problems. 25000 miles and never back for any repairs the truck actually has the 6.4 gas. 37000 miles now still like it Never has been back for a repair Tows my toy hauler No problems
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
nothing but awesome
Rides and drives like a luxury vehicle. Unlimited amounts of power with the 6.7l diesel. I would recommend this truck to anyone.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 2500
Related Used 2015 Ram 2500 Mega Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner