Used 2014 Ram 2500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
2014 2500 6.4l
A real 3/4 ton truck...great power and tows my 8k trailer with ease. I'm very pleased with this truck and the 6.4 hemi.
Recalls and Transmission Leaks
Multiple recalls, transmission pan leaks, repaired 4 times, 2 different dealers. 6.4 HEMI, option was not available above.
Tradesman 2500
Paint easily chips they just don't make em like they used to. Power 6.4 engine is great
Help
Every week I am having problems with this truck. We thought we would buy a reliable truck to get me back and forth to Doctors, and sometimes it will not start. I have had this to the dealer over 35 times for over 9 different problems, and even the mechanic traded his in as he was having tire sensor problems etc. Did Dodge themselves write the A review? Due to health issues, I can not take time to deal with a Lemon Law Attorney!!!
Holding up to everything
Bought the base tradesman model with the upgraded electronics package making it more like an SLT on the interior. integrated brake controller is awesome and everything continues to work as it should. This was one of the first years with the spring suspension in the rear and it has held up to all towing and payload requirements without blinking. The ride quality is still a 3/4 ton but far superior to the other rams with springs in the rear. If you don't need the extra payload of the leafs then personally i would stick with the springs for daily ride quality. The only time i have seen the distance between my bed and tire gap shrink is with one of my 1950's era steel equipment trailers which is none too light in the hitch weight department. overall tows well - nice and smooth - though if you live in a word of elevation changes my guess is you would be disapointed with high speed towing as the engine really needs to work at high speeds to get up hills and maintain a set speed. It still does the job but it is working hard. flat and mild elevation towing with no hassle. towing mirrors add great visibility - i can park this easier than my daily driver. Factory tires are marginal. headlights dim. easily dents and scratches. mechanically rock solid. 4x4 low is awesome for heavy duty truck work. stock front bumper accepts the powerwagon winch kit without modification. bought mine new in 2014 with solid factory incentives and i can still trade it in for more than i owe on it. even though i knew better i got suckered into adding extra warranties at the last minute - money wasted - the truck has had no issues despite being put through a great deal of abuse. Makes my dad angry that my little gas engine can out tow his mid 00's diesel.
