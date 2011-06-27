Used 2011 Ram 2500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

2500 Diesel 2500_diesel , 11/13/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Best 3/4 ton on the road. Comfortable, Nice styling cues, Ergonomic designed cabin. Everything is at your finger tips, Great in cabin storage as well. Not to mention you do NOT need DEF Fluid, Fuel mileage on this monster has been better than expected. It turns heads everywhere i go. Drive one and you will understand. This truck can handle the farm or a nice night out on the town. Its really hard to find a flaw with this new truck, Ram Trucks hit this one out of the ballpark. Report Abuse

Awesome Truck! Worth checking out! 5.7L Hemi Brett , 02/19/2016 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned this truck just shy of 5 years. This has been by far the best truck I have owned. I have had 3 issues with it since I purchased it, one was the tie rod end recall that Chrysler put out a few years ago. Had an exhaust manifold bolt break, fixed under warranty, and my heater blower motor died. Easy fix there as well. I own a lawncare/landscaping/snow plowing company. This truck does everything for us. We tow trailer's all summer long and then slap on snow plows during the winter season. For the use and abuse we put this truck through, it is never in the shop! Ram makes maintenance really easy on their trucks as well. (Not sure how the diesel ones are for maintenance) The interior layout is really nice and comfortable (even after plowing snow nonstop for 12 hours). I can't say enough good about this truck! I'm starting to wish my old one with close to 210,000 miles would die so I could by another like this one. I am a 100% repeat customer for ones of these trucks!

2500 ST 6.7L Diesel 4X4 Automatic (for some reason, this was not an option on the *Model list) jdean2900 , 10/11/2013 7 of 9 people found this review helpful Up to this point, the truck has been great. The only issue I have had so far is the O2 sensor acted up, activating the "check engine" light. Once replaced, I experienced no further issues with it. It has a ton of power and torque. The interior layout is ergonomical and comfortable. The ride is quiet and smooth. In fact, people frequently comment about how quiet it is for a diesel truck. It brakes well considering its size and weight. I use this truck both on and off road, and so far it has performed admirably. Overall, a great value.

Great Truck kymidnight , 09/19/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Mine is a Cummins 6.7L, w/ 6sp A/T but I couldn't find that as an option on the drop down menu. I love this truck. It's big and sits up high, but doesn't drive or feel unwealdy. Fit's nicely in the lane and tracks down the road. Ride is a little bouncy, but for a heavy duty truck, is the best I've ever ridden in. The interior is simple but nice and well thought out. I'm currently getting around 16MPG mixed city/highway, which is pretty good for a truck of this size. I got the truck for work, not for a commuter, but I enjoy driving it so much, I look for an excuse to take the truck.