What Did We Buy?

Though it is a fully redesigned truck, the new 2019 Ram 1500 retains the coil-spring suspension concept and eight-speed transmission of its predecessor. A 5.7-liter Hemi V8 still represents the heart and soul of the lineup and carries over unchanged apart from some calibration tweaks. New eTorque versions of the familiar 3.6-liter V6 Pentastar and the 5.7-liter Hemi were not available when we bought this truck. Nor was the EcoDiesel V6.

Changes this time around boil down to the frame, which is both longer and stronger. The crew cab grew by 4 inches, resulting in a worst-to-first transformation of rear-seat legroom and comfort. Ram's designers doubled down on the extra space with considerable leaps in interior material and switchgear quality. They've also swung for the fences with infotainment options. On its own, the available 8.4-inch Uconnect system is enough to give the competition fits, but Ram went ahead and built an impressive 12-inch touchscreen that has no equal.

Extra frame strength allows for more load carrying, which in turn enables a boost in the 2019 Ram's maximum payload and tow ratings. Ram advertises 12,750 pounds as the Ram 1500's maximum rating, but crew cabs the configuration most people will buy come in around 11,000 to 11,500 pounds, still a hefty improvement.

What Options Does It Have?

The enlarged and enriched crew cab is where the action is, so that choice was easy for us. Same goes for the 5-foot-7-inch short bed. It's the most popular crew-cab pairing. And for us, it's a practical matter of needing to park a 4-inch-longer truck in the tight confines of Los Angeles parking spots.

As for power, the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 and four-wheel drive were no-brainers.

From here, the Laramie was our jumping-off point, and the crew-cab short-bed 4x4 starts at $45,695, plus another $1,195 for the V8. The Laramie is a notch above the volume-selling Big Horn/Lone Star trim level, and it's where you need to start when seeking the 12-inch touchscreen option, as we were. We also like how this choice enables us to compare today's truck to our previous Ram long-termers, both Laramies.

A typical Laramie is impressively equipped. Highlights include dual-zone automatic climate control, a telescopic heated steering wheel, and heated and ventilated leather front seats. But from the factory, the front seats are a 40/20/40-split folding bench with a fold-down center console. We wanted the impressive new fixed center console (trust us, you do, too) and bucket seats, which added $795 straightaway.

The 12-inch touchscreen navigation system required a bigger commitment. To get it, we first needed to spend $4,595 on the Level 2 Equipment Group, which includes a 19-speaker premium stereo with all the bells and whistles, navigation and unrelated items such as parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, heated rear seats, and blind-spot monitoring. Then we needed to spend another $1,095 just for the 12-inch display itself.

Towing was on our minds, so we bought a trailer brake controller ($295), a 33-gallon fuel tank ($445) and the 3.92 axle ratio upgrade ($95). The latter is necessary to boost the Ram's tow rating to 11,290 pounds. With the standard 3.21 gearing, the Ram is capable of just 8,190 pounds.

Other options include a massive panoramic sunroof ($1,295), handsome 20-inch polished rims ($1,295) and Ivory Tri-Coat exterior paint ($500). Another $1,595 got us the Advanced Safety Group, which includes stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, automated parallel/perpendicular parking, and a surround-view camera.

Add all that up, and you get $13,200 in options. Including options and destination, our 2019 Ram 1500's window sticker price was $60,540. But we didn't pay nearly that much. We bought ours for $55,158.50 from Cowboy Dodge in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and drove it back home. That's a story you're sure to hear more about later.

Why We Bought It

We're acutely aware that the truck market is a tough arena. As much as we've admired Ram 1500 trucks we've owned in the past, the competition has moved on, too. Have Ram engineers done enough with the new truck to separate it from competitors, especially with the imminent arrival of new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra models? Early indications suggest they've hit it out of the ballpark, at least with interior quality and accommodations.

But Ram has largely stood pat on the powertrain front, eTorque notwithstanding. The Hemi V8 is a stout offering, but Ford and GM haven't sat on their hands. And the competition is leapfrogging ahead in terms of transmission gear count. Ford and GM both have 10-speed gearboxes; the former has been on sale for more than a year and the latter rolls out this fall. Are the Ram's eight gears enough? Or will more-is-better thinking prove true and make the 10-speed the new killer truck app?

These are merely the broad strokes. The 2019 Ram 1500 is brimming with many detail changes that we plan to delve into over the next year. As ever, our goal is to drive 20,000 miles in that time, but experience suggests our Ram 1500 will rack up many more. Care to hazard a guess?

Follow along as we put our 2019 Ram 1500 through its paces, and look for detailed impressions and regular updates.

Edmunds purchased this vehicle for the purpose of evaluation.