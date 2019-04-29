2019 Ram 1500: What's It Like To Live With?
Testing The New Ram's Toughness Over 30,000 Miles (And Counting)
|Miles Driven
|Average MPG
|35,809
|14.7
Latest Highlights (updated 7/13/20)
- In-cabin technology in this truck is class-leading
- No complaints from the Ram's 5.7-liter V8, aside from its thirst
- Our best range record is holding at 567 miles on one tank
- We've spent $645 in routine maintenance so far
- We spent $500 on two damaged tires in one week
What do you want to know about?
2019 Ram 1500: Real-World Fuel Economy
We've put over 35,000 miles on the Ram so far and we've yet to achieve the EPA estimated highway fuel economy. We've covered over 560 miles on a single tank. But we still can't hit 21 mpg.
Average lifetime mpg: 14.7
EPA mpg rating: 17 combined ( 15 City / 21 Highway )
Best fill mpg: 19.8
Best range: 567.7
Current odometer: 35,809
Logbook Highlights
"I left home this morning with a full tank of gas. After a couple of detours, I reached my final destination in Chico, California. It took roughly eight hours and covered 525 miles. The range meter still shows 34 miles to empty, onboard fuel economy reads 18.1 mpg (though in reality, it's 17.5 mpg) and I've used 30.027 of the available 33 gallons in the fuel tank. Now it's time for a sandwich." — Mike Schmidt, senior manager, vehicle testing operations
"Mike, don't be upset. I just crushed your range record in the Ram. I went 567 miles on one tank." — Josh Sadlier, Director, Content Strategy
2019 Ram 1500: Comfort
Comfort is arguably what this truck is all about. Featuring a class-exclusive coil-spring rear suspension, the Ram 1500 has been setting the standard for years in terms of big-truck ride quality. Our Laramie test truck is also exceptionally quiet on the highway. It's every bit the luxury truck it purports to be. Color us impressed.
Logbook Highlights
"After three hours in the saddle, my butt started going numb. I'm not sure how much to blame the truck for this and how much to blame my phenomenal bladder control. Between the third and fifth hours, I could alleviate much of my discomfort just by shifting around. At that point, nature persuaded me to take a break. I climbed back into the truck afterward and drove another three hours without complaint." — Mike Schmidt, senior manager, vehicle testing operations
"Our Ram 1500 is impressively comfortable for long-distance travel. I did a family road trip in it with my wife and two kids for Easter. It was only about four to five hours driving each way, which isn't terribly long. But I felt like we could have gone double that without issue.
A few reasons why: The front seats are supportive; the rear seats are widely set (providing an ample 'neutral zone' between my kids) with ample legroom; wind and road noise at highway speeds is low; and for a truck, it rides smoothly over bumps and broken pavement." — Brent Romans, senior editor, written content
"I had all sorts of truck stuff planned for my weekend. I had car parts to haul, a car to tow and big packages to put in the back seat. So I signed out the Ram 1500. Pretty much all of my big truck stuff fell through, and I ended up using the Ram for totally average tasks that our CR-V or Bolt could've handled. Sure, I used the tailgate for a tool bench at one point, but nothing I really needed the truck for. And it handled it all perfectly. This vehicle is seriously drivable, with no issues navigating the bumpy and busy streets of Los Angeles. It has excellent in-town manners, and I'd be happy to have it as a daily driver." — Travis Langness, staff writer
Today, Edmunds expert Carlos Lago shares his review of Edmunds' long-term Ram 1500 after 35,000 miles. Let's see how the short-bed 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 held up in our long-term vehicle test.
We flew to Cheyenne, Wyoming to purchase a new 2019 Ram 1500. Then we meandered back home to California. This was our first road trip in the Ram, and to-date, maybe one of the most fun.