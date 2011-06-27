  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2018 Ram 1500
  5. Used 2018 Ram 1500 Quad Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 1500
5(0%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(50%)
2.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all 1500s for sale
List Price Range
$25,680 - $42,998
Used 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Will never own a Car again, Trucks rule!

Anthony Reaves, 02/12/2019
Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I traded in my 2014 Honda CRV and got a great value for it. I brought this truck because of the rebates and discounts ($12,000.00). I had never owned a truck before this. I have been buying cars since 1977, and this was an eye opener. The Ram 1500 that I got is a little basic, not equipped with many Technology options. It does have bluetooth, pretty nice sound system. With that exception, this is a great truck. In Michigan we have had back to back Ice and snow storms, and this truck has not slipped one time. I had thought I was having a problem with the transmission, and returned to dealer, the Service Tech at Cueter Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM took an hour to demonstrate to me how to use the truck correctly. The next RAM will be better equipped but I will be a truck owner forever. One other note, there is not a lot of storage space in my truck.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Don’t Buy! Unreliable!

Matt, 12/21/2019
Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

My ram I got was good for the first 21000 miles. Then suddenly it’s taking 3-6 seconds of holding the key for the car to start. It’s making noises but won’t catch for a while. I’m really disappointed with the reliability in this piece of junk. It’s inconsistent with the starting.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 1500s for sale

Related Used 2018 Ram 1500 Quad Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles