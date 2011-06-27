Used 2018 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
Will never own a Car again, Trucks rule!
I traded in my 2014 Honda CRV and got a great value for it. I brought this truck because of the rebates and discounts ($12,000.00). I had never owned a truck before this. I have been buying cars since 1977, and this was an eye opener. The Ram 1500 that I got is a little basic, not equipped with many Technology options. It does have bluetooth, pretty nice sound system. With that exception, this is a great truck. In Michigan we have had back to back Ice and snow storms, and this truck has not slipped one time. I had thought I was having a problem with the transmission, and returned to dealer, the Service Tech at Cueter Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM took an hour to demonstrate to me how to use the truck correctly. The next RAM will be better equipped but I will be a truck owner forever. One other note, there is not a lot of storage space in my truck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Don’t Buy! Unreliable!
My ram I got was good for the first 21000 miles. Then suddenly it’s taking 3-6 seconds of holding the key for the car to start. It’s making noises but won’t catch for a while. I’m really disappointed with the reliability in this piece of junk. It’s inconsistent with the starting.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 1500
Related Used 2018 Ram 1500 Quad Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner