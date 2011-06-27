Used 2018 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

Anthony Reaves , 02/12/2019 Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I traded in my 2014 Honda CRV and got a great value for it. I brought this truck because of the rebates and discounts ($12,000.00). I had never owned a truck before this. I have been buying cars since 1977, and this was an eye opener. The Ram 1500 that I got is a little basic, not equipped with many Technology options. It does have bluetooth, pretty nice sound system. With that exception, this is a great truck. In Michigan we have had back to back Ice and snow storms, and this truck has not slipped one time. I had thought I was having a problem with the transmission, and returned to dealer, the Service Tech at Cueter Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM took an hour to demonstrate to me how to use the truck correctly. The next RAM will be better equipped but I will be a truck owner forever. One other note, there is not a lot of storage space in my truck.