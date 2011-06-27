Used 2016 Ram 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Little Big Truck Bill , 09/06/2016 Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful researched other trucks, Toyota, Ford, Chevy etc...........test drove a used 1500 ....liked it...so went to dodge dealer and purchased the 1500 tradesmen express....beautiful...quick....rides is very smooth and Bluetooth and stereo is fantastic...came with one year Sirius radio free! So far gas mileage has been good...came with the 6 cylinder engine....purchased for 27,000 total....very pleased thus far............ Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent and affordable all purpose truck Tod Zaret , 02/09/2017 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful After owning a 2009, 2011, 2012 2013 and a 2015 Ram I bought the new 2016 Ram regular cab with Tradesman trim. Regular cabs are not common in my area and I had to look about 60 miles North to find this truck which was equipped just the way I wanted with Chrome bumpers, spray in bedliner, backup camera, and the 5.0 radio upgrade. All this for under 25k. This truck in Granite metallic has the 6cyl engine which provides a lot of power but has a HWY mileage rating at 25mpg. I am keeping this one folks its a great buy and the ride is much better than the 2015 Ford F150 XLT I sold which paid for my brand new Ram. Very quiet cabin with muscular looks on the outside. If you can get a better deal than this go for it. As of 8/2018 I have had no issues with the truck however there is an outstanding recall . My local dealer will be fixing this issue within 2 weeks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Johnny Cash black on black 4WD Sport Johnny Cash , 05/18/2016 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had the truck for a month or so & love it -- great power and acceleration, good fuel economy, plus a comfortable ride -- all at a good price. I added a spray in bed liner, a tonneau roll cover, fender flares, and custom fit floor mats, all from third party vendors. I also had the oem electric trailer brake installed by the dealer, but haven't towed anything yet. The only critical feedback I have is relatively minor -- the AC required work prior to accepting the truck; a couple scratches on the passenger side door also had to be repaired. These items could suggest that the dealer needs to step up their pre sale inspection process. The shift knob on the dash gives more space on the counsel which is great. However, I find the steering wheel upshift/downshift shift control cumbersome. For example, to down shift you push a button on the front of the steering wheel -- given the other steering wheel controls I find myself hunting for that button. (Other vehicles put the steering wheel shift controller behind the wheel as paddles which I find much more intuitive.) I want to install a grill guard / winch system but the Sport model bumper interferes with the after market grill guards I've been looking at. So if that's important to you, consider getting one of the other trim lines that has tow hooks on it. Overall, I'm very pleased and would buy the truck again. Safety

2016 ram truck Anthony , 03/22/2018 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful It does not hold its resale value. Would not buy again. Three recalls allready. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value