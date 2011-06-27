  1. Home
Used 2013 Ram 1500 R/T Features & Specs

More about the 2013 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque407 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Convenience Groupyes
R/T Quick Order Package 25Lyes
Comfort Groupyes
Remote Start and Security Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/Access/Navyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Measurements
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight4826 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Maximum payload1370 lbs.
Length209.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5050 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
EPA interior volume62.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Copperhead Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
22 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
285/45R22 tiresyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
