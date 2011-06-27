  1. Home
2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2020 Big Horn (all new trim) 5.7 V8

Josh, 06/02/2020
SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I usually only drive Chevy. I decided to switch up and I have no regrets. Beautiful truck inside and out. The drive is smooth as well as the steering and breaks. Interior is better than it's competitors no doubt. The amount of space and the center console size is perfect.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
