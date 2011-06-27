2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

Josh , 06/02/2020 SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I usually only drive Chevy. I decided to switch up and I have no regrets. Beautiful truck inside and out. The drive is smooth as well as the steering and breaks. Interior is better than it's competitors no doubt. The amount of space and the center console size is perfect.