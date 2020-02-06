2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab
What’s new
- Trim levels pared down to Tradesman, Express and Warlock
- Part of the fourth Ram 1500 generation introduced for 2009
Pros & Cons
- Smooth-riding suspension provides plenty of comfort
- Quiet and attractive cabin
- Smooth and efficient eight-speed automatic transmission
- Limited availability of features compared to current 2020 Ram
- Missing many of the latest driver assist technologies
- Limited selection of trim levels
2020 Ram 1500 Classic Review
You probably know that the 2020 Ram 1500 is a full-size light-duty pickup truck. But what's this 1500 Classic all about? Well, when Ram introduced its fully redesigned 1500 last year it decided to keep building the previous-generation truck at the same time. That means you're going to find the old truck, now called the Classic, alongside the new Ram 1500 on dealer lots.
Why bother with the 1500 Classic? Well, it's sort of a budget model. It has a lower base price than any version of the new model, but it's also unavailable with many of the new truck's features and equipment. Compared to the latest offerings from Ford and Chevrolet, the Ram 1500 Classic looks and feels dated. That said, if you're in the market for a relatively affordable utility vehicle and don't mind the lack of bells and whistles, the 1500 Classic is definitely worth a look.
Which 1500 Classic does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Ram 1500 Classic models
The 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is available in three trim levels: Tradesman, Express and Warlock. There are three cab configurations (Regular, Crew Cab and Quad Cab) and three bed lengths (5 feet 7 inches, 6 feet 4 inches, and 8 feet) available, though certain combinations are limited to specific trims.
Each 1500 Classic is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 (305 horsepower, 269 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic. A 5.7-liter V8 (395 hp, 410 lb-ft) is optional on all three trims. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.
Tradesman
The base comes standard with features such as:
- A 40/20/40-split vinyl bench front seat (cloth is optional)
- Vinyl floors
- A Class IV receiver hitch with integrated trailer wiring
- Power heated mirrors
- 2 USB ports
Express
The midlevel trim adds on:
- Body-colored exterior trim
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Tinted glass windows
- Carpeted floors
Warlock
Going with this top-grade trim gets you:
- 20-inch black-gloss alloy wheels
- Black trim with Ram logo grille
- Rear sliding window
- Projector headlights with LED foglights
- A 5-inch touchscreen display
Notable options for the Ram 1500 Classic include:
- A limited-slip differential to help improve traction
- Various axle gear ratios
- Cargo bins in the bed sides (RamBox)
- An 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- A tow package with tow mirrors and a trailer brake control
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- appearance
Most helpful consumer reviews
I usually only drive Chevy. I decided to switch up and I have no regrets. Beautiful truck inside and out. The drive is smooth as well as the steering and breaks. Interior is better than it's competitors no doubt. The amount of space and the center console size is perfect.
Features & Specs
|Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,745
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$32,105
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Warlock 4dr Quad Cab SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$36,145
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$35,605
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 1500 Classic safety features:
- Electronic Stability Control
- Helps maintain control of the truck in low-traction conditions. Uses the brakes to mitigate wheelslip and trailer sway.
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Helps mitigate side-impact injury to the driver and passengers by deploying from the area above the windows.
- ParkView and ParkSense
- Warns the driver through visual and audible cues when the truck is getting close enough to potentially impact an object.
Ram 1500 Classic vs. the competition
Ram 1500 Classic vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The Silverado underwent a full redesign last year and steps things up in 2020 with a new optional diesel engine. The Silverado is available with all the latest and greatest tech Chevy has to offer including adaptive cruise control and a trailering system that supports up to 15 camera angles.
Ram 1500 Classic vs. Ford F-150
The Ford F-150 comes in a wider variety of cab and bed configurations than the Ram 1500 Classic. You also have more engine choices and can equip features and driver aids that are simply unavailable on the Ram. For a basic work truck, however, the Ram is just as appealing. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.
Ram 1500 Classic vs. Ram 1500
The new version of Ram's light-duty pickup debuted for 2019. Ram is selling it alongside the legacy Ram 1500 Classic. In addition to an all-new interior and exterior design, the new Ram 1500 offers a wide array of features and tech unavailable on the Classic model. We think it's the best full-size truck on sale today. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500.
FAQ
Is the Ram 1500 Classic a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic:
- Trim levels pared down to Tradesman, Express and Warlock
- Part of the fourth Ram 1500 generation introduced for 2009
Is the Ram 1500 Classic reliable?
Is the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ram 1500 Classic?
The least-expensive 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,105.
Other versions include:
- Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,745
- Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,105
- Warlock 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,145
- Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,605
- Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,305
- Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,805
- SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,145
- SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,745
What are the different models of Ram 1500 Classic?
More about the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Overview
The 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab is offered in the following styles: Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Warlock 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 1500 Classic Quad Cab 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 1500 Classic Quad Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 1500 Classic Quad Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Warlock, Tradesman, Express, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab?
2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,100. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $5,392 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,392 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,708.
The average savings for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 12.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,290. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $4,643 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,643 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,647.
The average savings for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 11.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,680. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $4,451 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,451 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,229.
The average savings for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 12.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cabs are available in my area?
2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Listings and Inventory
There are currently 105 new 2020 [object Object] 1500 Classic Quad Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,680 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $12,128 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] 1500 Classic Quad Cab available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] 1500 Classic Quad Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab 1500 Classic Quad Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ram 1500 Classic for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,978.
Find a new Ram for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,489.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab and all available trim types: Tradesman, Tradesman, Express, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ram lease specials
Related 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab info
