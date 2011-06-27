2019 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

Paul W , 10/10/2019 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

6 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic because the rebates and discounts were so generous making it a bargain. Once I got it home the elation began to wane quickly. The paint job had several odd dull areas the size of golf balls so I had to buy wax and get to work immediately. Upon closer inspection I found many more flaws in the paint including hard pieces and bumps (I have the diamond black crystal). This truck was manufactured just 6 weeks before I drove it off the lot. What gets me is Chrysler has the nerve to charge extra for any color other than white and then serves you up a defective paint job. The truck comes with a spray in bed liner standard but Chrysler adds insult to injury by charging an extra $1,295 for the chrome package which for some strange reason deletes the bed liner. So now I have to go and pay someone more money to do it. The ride is somewhat mushy and bouncy, I would have preferred a more controlled experience. The interior is dated and with a sticker price of nearly $35,000 it doesn't even have a satellite radio. The huge center armrest jiggles and rattles too much. I have great concerns about the reliability over the long run. Hopefully I didn't make a mistake.