2019 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

5(72%)4(14%)3(0%)2(14%)1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
It Begs To Be Driven...

Tim L., 10/08/2019
Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is my second lease of a Gen 4. Got the 3.6 this time and it pulls every bit as good as my previous hemi- just not as fast! Gets better mpg too!

Much better then expected

Mark, 03/14/2019
Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
9 of 14 people found this review helpful

Was looking for an inexpensive used truck but came across a new 2019 1550 Classic. Very very please with the purchase. Very well designed truck.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Chrysler still has quality control problems

Paul W, 10/10/2019
Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
6 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic because the rebates and discounts were so generous making it a bargain. Once I got it home the elation began to wane quickly. The paint job had several odd dull areas the size of golf balls so I had to buy wax and get to work immediately. Upon closer inspection I found many more flaws in the paint including hard pieces and bumps (I have the diamond black crystal). This truck was manufactured just 6 weeks before I drove it off the lot. What gets me is Chrysler has the nerve to charge extra for any color other than white and then serves you up a defective paint job. The truck comes with a spray in bed liner standard but Chrysler adds insult to injury by charging an extra $1,295 for the chrome package which for some strange reason deletes the bed liner. So now I have to go and pay someone more money to do it. The ride is somewhat mushy and bouncy, I would have preferred a more controlled experience. The interior is dated and with a sticker price of nearly $35,000 it doesn't even have a satellite radio. The huge center armrest jiggles and rattles too much. I have great concerns about the reliability over the long run. Hopefully I didn't make a mistake.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Nice truck when it works-warlock

romeojc, 04/09/2020
Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

This truck is good looking, and rides really nice, but its been shutting down randomly on me and ram care has been useless, the case manager is unpleasant and my truck has been in the shop for almost a month. It is on the verge of classifying as a lemon, don't buy this truck and I say that because ram care is awful.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
