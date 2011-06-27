  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Panamera
  4. Used 2011 Porsche Panamera
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Porsche Panamera Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$135,300
See Panamera Inventory
Starting MSRP
$74,400
See Panamera Inventory
Starting MSRP
$78,900
See Panamera Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V6
Combined MPG182121
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
viscous center differentialyesnoyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesnoyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg18/27 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/607.2 mi.475.2/712.8 mi.475.2/686.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG182121
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 6000 rpm300 hp @ 6200 rpm300 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.39.3 ft.39.3 ft.
Valves322424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesnono
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesnono
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsnoyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releasenoyesyes
pre-collision safety systemnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
Sport Chrono Package Plusyesyesyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyesyesyes
Interior Package Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Anthracite Birchwood Interior Packageyesyesyes
Rear Interior Lighting Packageyesyesyes
Leather Dashboard Trim Interior Packageyesyesyes
Leather Interior Package In Two-Tone Combinationyesyesyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyesyesyes
Burr Walnut Interior Packageyesyesyes
Carbon Interior Packageyesyesyes
Mahogany Yachting Interior Packageyesyesyes
Tineo Interior Packageyesyesyes
Premium Packagenoyesyes
Premium Package Plusnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
585 watts stereo outputyesnono
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesnono
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
video monitoryesnono
speed sensitive volume controlyesnono
Bose premium brand speakersyesnono
14 total speakersyesnono
DVD playeryesnono
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
235 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
11 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyesnono
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on dashyesnono
front and rear parking sensorsyesnono
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesnono
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyesnono
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesnono
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
cooled storage compartmentnoyesyes
rear parking sensorsnoyesyes
Rear floor matsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
Adaptive Cruise Controlyesyesyes
Car Key Painted In Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Refrigerating Compartment In The Rearyesyesyes
8-Way Power Rear Seatsyesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Mahogany Yachtingyesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Burr Walnutyesyesyes
Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch In Carrara Whiteyesyesyes
Heated Seats (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Armrest On Center Console w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Seat Belts In Silver-Greyyesyesyes
Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch In Guards Redyesyesyes
Four-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning Systemyesyesyes
Platinum Grey (Full Leather)yesyesyes
Two-Tone Leather Yachting Blue/Creamyesyesyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryesyesyes
Thicker Alcantara Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Seat Console Trim In Leather w/Rear Power Seatsyesyesyes
PDK Gear Selector In Alcantarayesyesyes
Door Entry Guards In Stainless Steelyesyesyes
Two-Tone Luxor Beige/Cream (Special Leather)yesyesyes
Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch In Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Carbonyesyesyes
8-Way Power Rear Seats (In Combination w/Adaptive Sports Seats)yesyesyes
XM Satellite Radioyesyesyes
Three-Spoke Sports Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddlesyesyesyes
Additional Handset Charging Cradle For Cordless Handset In The Rearyesyesyes
Ski Bagyesyesyes
Electric Roll-Up Sunblind For Rear Side Windowsyesyesyes
Armrest On Center Console w/Panamera Logoyesyesyes
Rear View Mirror In Leatheryesyesyes
Fire Extinguisheryesyesyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Head Restraintsyesyesyes
Voice Control For PCMyesyesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Seat Belts In Guards Redyesyesyes
Black (Full Leather)yesyesyes
Air Vent Slats In Leatheryesyesyes
Instrument Dials In Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Dashboard Finisher Trim In Leatheryesyesyes
Yachting Blue (Full Leather)yesyesyes
Air Vents Slats Paintedyesyesyes
Door Sill Guards In Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Roller Coveryesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Aluminumyesyesyes
Electronic Logbookyesyesyes
Instrument Dials In Guards Redyesyesyes
Luxor Beige (Standard Leather)yesyesyes
Seat Console Trim In Leatheryesyesyes
Instrument Dials In Carrara Whiteyesyesyes
Soft Ruffled Leather on Seat Centers w/Full Leather Interiorsyesyesyes
Key Wallet In Leatheryesyesyes
Large Rear Center Consoleyesyesyes
Two-Tone Black/Platinum Grey (Special Leather)yesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Anthracite Birchwoodyesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Tineoyesyesyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyesyesyes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover In Leatheryesyesyes
Electric Roll-Up Sunblind Behind Rear Seatsyesyesyes
PDK Gear Selector In Aluminumyesyesyes
8-Way Power Rear Seats (In Combination w/Large Center Console)yesyesyes
Two-Tone Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather (Special Leather)yesyesyes
Thermally And Noise Insulated Glassyesyesyes
Sun Visors In Leatheryesyesyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PSRE)yesyesyes
Steering Column In Leatheryesyesyes
Burmester High-End Surround-Sound Systemyesyesyes
Espresso Natural Leather (Special Leather)yesyesyes
Cognac Natural Leather (Special Leather)yesyesyes
Leather Interior Package In Natural Leatheryesyesyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yesyesyes
Luxor Beige (Full Leather)noyesyes
Black (Standard Leather)noyesyes
Alcantara Rooflinernoyesyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemnoyesyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including Navigation Modulenoyesyes
Personalized Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Brushed Aluminumnoyesyes
Platinum Grey (Standard Leather)noyesyes
Bose Audio Packagenoyesyes
Personalized Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Carbon Fibernoyesyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingnoyesyes
Porsche Entry & Drivenoyesyes
Soft Ruffled Leather On Seat Centersnoyesyes
Heated Front Seatsnoyesyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
14 -way power passenger seatyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
14 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room51.9 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
Rear head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.33.3 in.33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.51.7 in.51.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesnono
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
20" Panamera Sport Wheelyesyesyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheel In Blackyesyesyes
Ruby Red Metallicyesyesyes
Black (Standard Paint)yesyesyes
Yachting Blue Metallicyesyesyes
Dark Blue Metallicyesyesyes
Carbon Grey Metallicyesyesyes
GT Silver Metallic (Special Paint)yesyesyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelyesyesyes
Aqua Blue Metallic (Special Paint)yesyesyes
Exterior Mirror Lower Trim Paintedyesyesyes
5mm Wheel Spacersyesyesyes
20" 911 Turbo II Wheelyesyesyes
Topaz Brown Metallicyesyesyes
Porsche Logo And Model Designation Paintedyesyesyes
19" Panamera Design Wheelyesyesyes
Rear Apron Paintedyesyesyes
Diffuser Paintedyesyesyes
Basalt Black Metallicyesyesyes
Jet Green Metallicyesyesyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Paintedyesyesyes
Delete Model Designationyesyesyes
Amethyst Metallic (Special Paint)yesyesyes
Wheel Caps w/Colored Crestyesyesyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheel In Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Crystal Green Metallic (Special Paint)yesyesyes
Porsche Logo Paintedyesyesyes
Carrara White (Standard Paint)yesyesyes
Mahogany Metallicyesyesyes
Rear Wiperyesyesyes
Air Intake Grilles Paintedyesyesyes
Platinum Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Cognac Metallic (Special Paint)yesyesyes
Roof Transport Systemyesyesyes
Air Outlet Grills Paintedyesyesyes
19" Panamera Turbo Wheelnoyesyes
Bi-Xenon Headlightsnoyesyes
18" Panamera S Wheelnoyesyes
Automatically Dimming Interior And Exterior Mirrorsnoyesno
All Season Tires For 19" Wheelsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
Front track65.2 in.65.3 in.65.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.1 cu.ft.44.6 cu.ft.44.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4343 lbs.3880 lbs.4012 lbs.
Gross weight5512 lbs.5379 lbs.5379 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.15.7 cu.ft.15.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.0.29 cd.0.29 cd.
Length195.6 in.195.6 in.195.6 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.7 in.5.7 in.
Height55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Wheel base114.9 in.114.9 in.114.9 in.
Width76.0 in.76.0 in.76.0 in.
Rear track64.8 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Topaz Brown Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Luxor Beige Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Luxor Beige Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Topaz Brown Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Luxor Beige Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Topaz Brown Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black Full Leather, leather
  • Yachting Blue/Cream, leather
  • Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey Full Leather, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Marsala Red/Cream, leather
  • Marsala Red Full Leather, leather
  • Cognac Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Espresso Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Marsala Red/Cream, leather
  • Marsala Red Full Leather, leather
  • Cognac Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Espresso Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige Full Leather, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black Full Leather, leather
  • Yachting Blue/Cream, leather
  • Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Platinum Grey Full Leather, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Marsala Red/Cream, leather
  • Marsala Red Full Leather, leather
  • Cognac Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Espresso Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige Full Leather, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black Full Leather, leather
  • Yachting Blue/Cream, leather
  • Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Platinum Grey Full Leather, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyesnono
285/40R Z tiresyesnono
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
275/45R Z tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$135,300
Starting MSRP
$74,400
Starting MSRP
$78,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Panamera InventorySee Panamera InventorySee Panamera Inventory

Related Used 2011 Porsche Panamera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles