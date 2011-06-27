Used 2011 Porsche Panamera Consumer Reviews
Mixed review...want to love it
First Porsche. Overall this car is an exciting car to drive. The interior is reminicent of a jet cockpit. There are many "hard buttons" to access features which may seem daunting at first. However, everything is logically placed and easily learned, and makes feature selection much easier than drilling down through computer menus. I have a mixed review on performance. Once the car is rolling, it is superb. However, there is a big catch in my opinion. When pulling away from a standing stop there is a sort of stall/lunge sequence that almost throws you forward then back in the seat. My dealer tells me this is a known issue and likely not resolvable. If so, this is a deal killer.
Pure Porsche, But Evolved
This is my fourth Porsche vehicle: Boxster, Carrera, Cayenne, and now this. All Porsche, yet all different. The car is deeply impressive and engaging. It compares favorably against cars costing twice as much, or more. Handling, cockpit features, design, power, etc. -- all top-notch. I think the Panamera is now the one to beat in the 4 door sports luxury category. Most people would be concerned that the V6 would be less-than-powerful. I drove both this and the S model, and came away preferring the V6 -- lighter, more nimble, and the engine was more responsive than the heavy V8. The looks have been criticized, but I don't see the problem -- the car looks drop-dead gorgeous to me!
Panamera 4 review
First Porsche. Considered and drove several times the following: E350/550, BMW535/550, Jaguar XF, Infinity 37/56, Audi A6. By far the most fun to drive was the Panamera. A bit more expensive than most on the list but the most unique on the road. The competition is common on the road. It is fun to get the looks and the thumbs up from many. The V6 has ample power compared to the V8. Been getting over 23 mpg on combined city/highway with average speeds of around 45 mph. This car is a bit sluggish right off the start but it really picks up once you hit 35 mph. Getting from there to 60-80 is a breeze.
Panamera Sports Sedan
After looking at the 7, A8, S550 and XJ, the Panamera 4 was the clear winner. Not only does it drive like my '09 911 4S, it has Sport and Sport Plus options to remap the engine and suspension. Pictures do not do this car justice, as the subtle curves that are Porsche design elements just do not show. The interior is outstanding, clearly the best of all the cars in this class. The cockpit feel and the multiple adjustment seats with ventilation are outstanding. This car just feels great. This is truly a Sports Sedan
Phenomenal 2011 Panamera 4 Sport Sedan
Just sitting in this car raises the hair on one's arms with it's dazzling interior! When you start the engine, the cockpit envelopes you and your passengers into a quiet and subtle road handling experience. Having owned other well known luxury sedans, sports cars, SUVs and researched even more models, nothing comes close to this hill-grabbing, incredible corner- taking, quick-stopping, fuel-sipping and heart- stopping chariot. My second Porsche, the Panamera 4, maybe the last vehicle I ever need to buy.
