  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayman
  4. Used 2015 Porsche Cayman
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Cayman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$75,200
See Cayman Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$75,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 7400 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$75,200
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Carbon Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Infotainment Package w/Burmester Surround Sound Systemyes
Carbon Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Brushed Aluminum Center Console Trim in Blackyes
Convenience Packageyes
GTS Interior Packageyes
GTS Exterior Package in Blackyes
Smoking Packageyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package in Blackyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$75,200
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
235 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$75,200
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$75,200
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Multi-function Steering Wheel in Carbon w/Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Additional Interior Package, Dashboard in Leatheryes
Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
Seat Belts in Yachting Blueyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Instrument Dials in Silveryes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Customization Package, PDK Gear Selectoryes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Interior Package Leather w/Leather Interioryes
Seat Ventilationyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Customization Package, Gear Leveryes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Rear-View Mirror Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Natural Leather Interioryes
PCM Package Leatheryes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leather/Alcantarayes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Gear Lever in Carbon Fiberyes
Two-Tone Leather Interioryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Electronic Logbookyes
CDR Plus Audio Systemyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Instrument Dials in Carmine Redyes
Deletion of Alcantarayes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Carbonyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Cordless Handset for Telephone Moduleyes
Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$75,200
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$75,200
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
20" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Reversing Camerayes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Sport Tailpipeyes
Wheels Painted in Black Satinyes
Deletion of GTS Model Designation on Side Doorsyes
Delete Model Designationyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear)yes
Rear Side Air Intakes Paintedyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Wheels Painted in Black w/911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Rear Wiperyes
Wheels Painted in Blackyes
20" SportTechno Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Maximum cargo capacity15.0 cu.ft.
Length173.4 in.
Curb weight2965 lbs.
Gross weight3671 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.7 cu.ft.
Height50.6 in.
Maximum payload706 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Anthracite Brown Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black w/Rhodium Silver Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Garnet Red, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black w/Carmine Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$75,200
265/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$75,200
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Cayman Inventory

Related Used 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles