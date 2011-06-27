Used 2007 Porsche Cayman Consumer Reviews

Weekend Delight firsttimer , 12/31/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased the Cayman to replace our '05 SLK350 and drive it primarily on weekends. I test drove most of the competition as well as the Cayman S and 911 Cabriolet. For me, the Cayman has the perfect blend of style, performance, efficiency and value. Sure, there are times when I think I could use the extra hp but those times have been seldom. Although some will tell you that they prefer the more "classic" line of the 911, I think the Cayman is in a style class by itself. Just hand the key to any valet if you need confirmation. If you want a livable, fun to drive two seater, I don't think there is any car on the market that can match the new Cayman. Report Abuse

True Driver's Car bgsntth , 12/04/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is the first Porsche that I have fit into, barring the sunroofless GT3. I have been in a sports car-less funk since I sold my '95 Miata R-package. The Cayman is the perfect replacement. It is a comfortable daily commuter with absolutely brilliant handling and perfect suspension tuning. The 2.7 liter six engine is an absolute gem, very flexible and aurally pleasing. It is also very practical with both trunks and cabin storage.

Better Than My 2003 BMW M3 Jordan , 10/05/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is easily the best overall perfoming car that I have owned. It feels quicker than my BMW M3, except from 70 mph up. Its handling outshines all (for the money) except the Lotus Elise, but the build quality and sound from behind you more than make up for any performance difference. The ride quality allows for daily driving without punishment. Additionally, the manual transmission is wonderfully weighted and precise.

Best car I have driven Susan , 11/02/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I previously had an SLK and a Z4 convertible. This 2 dr Cayman is so much more fun to drive. I feel like a million dollars whenever I get in it and have owned it for a year and I am not bored with it yet. I bought it used with low miles and would only trade it in if I was buying another Porsche.