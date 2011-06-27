2020 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews
Consider Jeep
Although the Porsche is flashy and the name will impress your friends, buy it if that’s your goal. If you want technology, look at the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Some of the nicer upgrades were stolen from Ford. Items such as the red running stripe across the rear of the car and the kick under the bumper to open the tailgate. Who gives you a remote to open the tailgate but then you can’t close it as well? Answer is Porsche. Porsche needs to copy someone’s speedometer because theirs doesn’t work. I own 2 Porsche models and both require an algorithm to determine the actual speed. Or you can turn on your Waze. So where is the remote start? Isn’t any. $100000 and no remote start??? They should have copied someone. Last but not least, not happy with the bait and switch deal through Jack Daniels Porsche
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A Driver’s SUV
Excellent vehicle. Buy a Cayenne if... -You want the best handling mid-sized SUV in the world. Great handling, road feel, break feel. Look at Car and Driver ratings. -You want a refined, elegant interior (after upgrades) that doesn’t look like a futuristic Japanese robot. -You want a luxury SUV which is less common than an X5 or GLE -You want to have fun, but you also want a big comfy seat. -You want a highly reliable brand. -You can afford to pay over $1000 per year in regular maintenance. Issues to be aware of: 2019 was the first model year. Early builds have some gremlins. Infotainment has occasional bugs, but nothing compared to an X5. Breaks can be crunchy or make squealing noise.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I drove a real Porsche!
I am 6'3" tall with disproportionately long legs -- brought my 6'5" tall son with. I was concerned about legroom since the specifications don't give driver's legroom. Not to worry plenty of space! Not a clunky SUV ride. Will probably buy one after my wife gets a chance to drive one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cayenne
Related 2020 Porsche Cayenne info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2014
- Used Ford F-150 2010
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used Toyota RAV4 2012
- Used HUMMER H2
- Used GMC Yukon 2015
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- Porsche 718 Cayman 2019
- 2019 911
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2020 Cayenne
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2021 Porsche 911
- 2019 Porsche 911
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Jeep Compass
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Subaru Crosstrek 2020
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Volvo XC60 2020
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020