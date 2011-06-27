2020 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews

Rob , 07/23/2020 Coupe 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Although the Porsche is flashy and the name will impress your friends, buy it if that’s your goal. If you want technology, look at the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Some of the nicer upgrades were stolen from Ford. Items such as the red running stripe across the rear of the car and the kick under the bumper to open the tailgate. Who gives you a remote to open the tailgate but then you can’t close it as well? Answer is Porsche. Porsche needs to copy someone’s speedometer because theirs doesn’t work. I own 2 Porsche models and both require an algorithm to determine the actual speed. Or you can turn on your Waze. So where is the remote start? Isn’t any. $100000 and no remote start??? They should have copied someone. Last but not least, not happy with the bait and switch deal through Jack Daniels Porsche