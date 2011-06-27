  1. Home
2020 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Cayenne
4.0
3 reviews
Rob, 07/23/2020
Coupe 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Although the Porsche is flashy and the name will impress your friends, buy it if that’s your goal. If you want technology, look at the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Some of the nicer upgrades were stolen from Ford. Items such as the red running stripe across the rear of the car and the kick under the bumper to open the tailgate. Who gives you a remote to open the tailgate but then you can’t close it as well? Answer is Porsche. Porsche needs to copy someone’s speedometer because theirs doesn’t work. I own 2 Porsche models and both require an algorithm to determine the actual speed. Or you can turn on your Waze. So where is the remote start? Isn’t any. $100000 and no remote start??? They should have copied someone. Last but not least, not happy with the bait and switch deal through Jack Daniels Porsche

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A Driver’s SUV

Brian L, 08/05/2020
4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Excellent vehicle. Buy a Cayenne if... -You want the best handling mid-sized SUV in the world. Great handling, road feel, break feel. Look at Car and Driver ratings. -You want a refined, elegant interior (after upgrades) that doesn’t look like a futuristic Japanese robot. -You want a luxury SUV which is less common than an X5 or GLE -You want to have fun, but you also want a big comfy seat. -You want a highly reliable brand. -You can afford to pay over $1000 per year in regular maintenance. Issues to be aware of: 2019 was the first model year. Early builds have some gremlins. Infotainment has occasional bugs, but nothing compared to an X5. Breaks can be crunchy or make squealing noise.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I drove a real Porsche!

Done with lexus., 08/25/2020
4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I am 6'3" tall with disproportionately long legs -- brought my 6'5" tall son with. I was concerned about legroom since the specifications don't give driver's legroom. Not to worry plenty of space! Not a clunky SUV ride. Will probably buy one after my wife gets a chance to drive one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
