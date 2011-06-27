  1. Home
Used 2011 Porsche Cayenne Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V6
Combined MPG181819
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
on demand 4WDyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg15/22 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.4/492.8 mi.336.0/492.8 mi.358.4/515.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.4 gal.22.4 gal.22.4 gal.
Combined MPG181819
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
Torque369 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 6500 rpm300 hp @ 6300 rpm300 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.39.1 ft.39.1 ft.
Valves322424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
Exterior Package in Blackyesyesyes
Automatically Dimming Outside And Inside Rear View Mirrorsyesyesyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyesyesyes
Convenience Packageyesyesyes
Premium Packageyesyesyes
Light Comfort Packageyesyesyes
Bose Audio Packageyesyesyes
Brushed Aluminum Packageyesyesyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyesnoyes
Walnut Interior Packageyesyesyes
Premium Package Plusyesyesyes
Natural Olive Anthracite Birch Interior Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
100 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
extended cabin heatingyesnono
Audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
Roll-Up Rear Side Sunscreensyesyesyes
Espresso/Cognac Two-Tone Natural Leather (Special Leather)yesyesyes
18-way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Seatbelts in Titanium Blueyesyesyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) w/Navigation Moduleyesyesyes
Three-Spoke Sports Steering Wheel w/Paddlesyesnoyes
Porsche Crest in Headrestsyesyesyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Umber Leather (Full Leather)yesyesyes
Electronic Logbook for PCMyesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryesyesyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Rear Seat Head Restraintsyesyesyes
Floor Mats w/Colored Logo and Leather Edgeyesyesyes
Telephone Moduleyesyesyes
Soft Ruffled Natural Leather Seat Centersyesyesyes
Platinum Grey Leather (Full Leather)yesyesyes
Front Seat Ventilationyesyesyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Luxor Beige Leather (Standard Leather)yesyesyes
Cargo Management Systemyesyesyes
Soft Ruffled Leather Seat Centersyesyesyes
XM Satellite Radioyesyesyes
Seatbelts in Umberyesyesyes
Umber/Light Tartufo Two-Tone Leather (Special Leather)yesyesyes
Heated Front and Rear Seatsyesyesyes
Ski Bagyesyesyes
Black/Titanium Blue Two-Tone Leather (Special Leather)yesyesyes
Fire Extinguisheryesyesyes
Platinum Grey Leather (Standard Leather)yesyesyes
Seatbelts in Guards Redyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Black Leather (Standard Leather)yesyesyes
Seatbelts in Cognacyesyesyes
Seatbelts in Silver Greyyesyesyes
Roofliner in Alcantarayesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Walnutyesyesyes
Voice Control for PCMyesyesyes
Heated Front Seatsyesyesyes
Umber/Cream Two-Tone Leather (Special Leather)yesyesyes
Porsche Entry and Driveyesyesyes
4-Zone Climate Controlyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyesyesyes
14-way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyesyesyes
Luxor Beige Leather (Full Leather)yesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Sand Whiteyesyesyes
Black Leather (Full Leather)yesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyesyesyes
Seat Console Trim Leatheryesyesyes
Seatbelts in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
Compass Displayyesyesyes
Leather Steering Wheel Columnyesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Leather Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Non-Smoker Packageyesyesyes
Decorative Side Logoyesyesyes
Espresso Natural Leather (Special Leather)yesyesyes
Outer Door Entry Guards in Stainless Steel w/Model Designationnoyesyes
Driver Seat Memory Packagenoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
No Moonroofyesyesyes
Panoramic Roof Systemyesyesyes
Off-Road Underbody Protectionyesyesyes
19" Performance Summer Tiresyesyesyes
19" Cayenne Design II Wheelyesyesyes
Running Boardsyesyesyes
20" RS Spyder Wheelyesyesyes
Roof Rails/Drip Rails in Black Finishyesyesyes
20" Performance Summer Tiresyesyesyes
19" Cayenne Turbo Wheelyesyesyes
Roof Rails/Drip Rails in Aluminum Look Finishyesyesyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front And Rear)yesyesyes
Deletion of Model Designationyesyesyes
Wheel Arch Extensions in Black w/Side Door Protection Moldingsyesyesyes
Heated Windshieldyesyesyes
Wheel Hub Covers w/Colored Crestyesyesyes
21" 911 Turbo II Wheel w/Wheel Arch Extensionyesyesyes
20" Cayenne SportDesign II Wheelyesyesyes
Roof Transport System And Rails w/Moldings in Aluminumyesyesyes
21" SportEdition Wheel Painted w/Wheel Arch Extensionyesyesyes
Front Air Intakes Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front)yesyesyes
21" SportEdition Wheel Painted Black w/Wheel Arch Extensionyesyesyes
18" Cayenne Wheelyesnono
Roof Transport System And Rails w/Moldings in Blackyesyesyes
21" SportEdition Wheel w/Wheel Arch Extensionyesyesyes
Trailer Hitch w/ Removable Ball Jointyesyesyes
18" Performance Summer Tiresyesyesyes
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroofnoyesyes
Sport Exhaust Systemnoyesyes
18" Cayenne S III Wheelnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
Front track65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.9 cu.ft.62.9 cu.ft.62.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4553 lbs.4398 lbs.4475 lbs.
Gross weight6261 lbs.6096 lbs.6173 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.7 cu.ft.23.7 cu.ft.23.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.0.36 cd.0.36 cd.
Angle of approach26.5 degrees26.5 degrees26.5 degrees
Maximum payload1709 lbs.1698 lbs.1698 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees25.0 degrees25.0 degrees
Length190.8 in.190.8 in.190.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.5952 lbs.7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.114.0 in.114.0 in.
Width76.3 in.76.3 in.76.3 in.
Rear track65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
Exterior Colors
  • Sand White
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Sand Yellow
  • Umber Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Auburn Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Sand White
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Sand Yellow
  • Umber Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Auburn Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Sand White
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Sand Yellow
  • Umber Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Auburn Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black/Titanium Blue, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Umber, leather
  • Umber/Light Tartufo, premium leather
  • Umber/Cream, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black/Titanium Blue, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Umber, leather
  • Umber/Light Tartufo, premium leather
  • Umber/Cream, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black/Titanium Blue, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Umber, leather
  • Umber/Light Tartufo, premium leather
  • Umber/Cream, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
255/55R18 tiresyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Starting MSRP
$47,700
Starting MSRP
$50,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
