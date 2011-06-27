Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne SUV Consumer Reviews
Loved this car for 4 years and then...
I absolutely loved everything about my Cayenne GTS and have been thrilled with it, until this weekend. On a ski trip to Mammoth from LA the transmission has gotten stuck in low range. It wont move up to give me a limited differential and it wont move down to road mode. If I try the 307 mile journey home I have to do it at 50mph. I googled the issue and now find that its a common problem. Porsche roadside assistance is coming tomorrow to get it but wont tow it back to LA only to Fresno. Porsche have totally let ,me down.
2005 Porsche Cayenne 6 Cyl. Review
My Porsche Cayenns is an awesome SUV, I have the 6 cylinder model and would love to try the turbo. Make sure your Cayenne has the best headlights made. I'm very disappointed in the standard headlights. This is not a very large SUV, the interior room is only fair. Keep in mind if you look to go off road that the stock tires are not designed for it. My final conclusion is that this is a 911 with a SUV Body. It is a lot of fun to drive!
Great performance, poor reliability
This SUV is a dream to drive. The handling is superb and the feeling of comfort and security are incredible. However, I had to: 1. Reprogram the software several times, 2. Replace a solenoid in the transmission (hard painful "clunk" when decelerating), 3. Replace crankshaft because of defective rubber housing, 4. cheap plastic parts in the interior keep braking at minor touch, 5. PCM2 system screen went bad after 60,000 miles. According to the dealer and my mechanic, all of the above problems seem to be common for the 2005 model. I hope that Porsche is listening. Would I buy another Cayenne again? Absolutely yes. The pleasure of driving one far exceeds the pain of repairing it.
Ultimate Sport "Utility" Vehicle
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo is the ultimate "utility" vehicle, being extremely capable on the road, offering good performance off-road, a good towing capacity of 7,700 lbs., and feeling good doing it all. Nothing else really compares to it. If you are not planning on taking advantage of this superb technology, I would suggest getting a BMW X5, Lexus RX350, or an Audi Q7. Most SUV owners never tow or take the vehicle off road, so save your money and shop elsewhere. Also, the Cayenne Turbo is equipped with high performance, soft Pirelli tires that wear quickly...something the customer needs to understand.
The Ultimate SUV
I purchased a used but untitled Porsche Cayenne Turbo about 8 months ago. I have put approximately 10,000 miles on it (it previously had 5,000). It has had absolutely no problems. Its acceleration and handling are on par with most sport cars. Its off-road handling is also excellent. The adjustable ride height is a must if you plan to do any significant off-road driving. However, this option also improves daily driving, allowing you to set a fairly low, more car-like ride height.
Sponsored cars related to the Cayenne
Related Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner